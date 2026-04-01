Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been boosted by Nico Schlotterbeck making a U-turn on his future, and the ‘real reason’ why has surfaced.

Schlotterbeck has emerged as one of the most talented and fearsome centre-backs in Europe, and he has been heavily linked with a move to several giants in recent months.

The 26-year-old’s current Borussia Dortmund contract is due to expire in 2027, and he has reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd.

Despite this, sources have indicated in recent weeks that he is likely to snub interest from elsewhere and sign a new long-term contract with Dortmund.

However, this week, Schlotterbeck has shot down claims suggesting he is close to signing a new deal, and he claimed this is partly because of the recent exit of former sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Schlotterbeck said: “I must clearly deny that. Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point.

“I probably would have made a decision in the next few weeks [but] I negotiated with Sebastian for a long time and he’s no longer there [at Dortmund].”

He added: “I have to see. I will hold talks with Ole [Book – the club’s new sporting director], but it’s not time yet. It’s bad for the BVB fans right now. But it’s not an easy situation for me either.”

Liverpool and Man Utd are why Schlotterbeck has made a ‘U-turn’…

A new report from Caught Offside journalist Christian Falk claims ‘interest’ from Liverpool and Man Utd is the ‘real reason’ why Schlotterbeck’s situation has changed.

Falk explained: “Nico Schlotterbeck said that he must think again about the nearly finalized negotations about a new contract at Borussia Dortmund.

“He said the reason for this is that the Club have fired the Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl (who was at the the table at the negotiation).

“But the Club think that this is just a Pretext. The real reason could be a new interest in Schlotterbeck of Liverpool and Manchester United.”

It would be a major coup if Liverpool or Man Utd managed to sign Schlotterbeck ahead of Real Madrid.

Last December, we revealed that Liverpool had opened talks over signing Schlotterbeck, and it will be a summer priority for them to sign at least one new centre-back this summer.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will be prioritising a midfield overhaul this summer, but they could target a new centre-back, and a recent report claimed they are looking to ‘reward’ interim boss Michael Carrick with Schlotterbeck.

Latest Liverpool news: Real Madrid plot shock raid as FSG receive green light

Liverpool also need to sign a winger to be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, but it has emerged that he won’t join a European giant.

And the Reds could turn to an alternative centre-back signing, with club chiefs reportedly receiving a green light to sign an RB Leipzig star.

Elsewhere, we have revealed that another Liverpool attacker is attracting shock interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.