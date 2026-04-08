A midfielder certain to be on the move in the summer who features highly on both the radars of Manchester United and Arsenal might now be heading to Juventus, according to reports.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd are on the hunt for new midfielders this summer. The Gunners are expected to sign just one, while the Red Devils are in the market for at least two.

The pair’s admiration of Sandro Tonali is well documented. It’s entirely possible Man Utd and Arsenal come the blows over Newcastle’s Italian ace this summer.

In any case, there is another midfielder the two English powerhouses are both taking a look at – Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

Sources informed us back in March 11 that Arsenal director, Andrea Berta, was putting the pieces in place to make a ‘formal offer’ for Goretzka.

The veteran midfielder, 31, will leave Bayern when his contract expires in the summer. The lack of a transfer fee makes his signing an attractive prospect.

It was later claimed Mikel Arteta was already formulating tactics for Goretzka in his starting line-up for next season.

Man Utd have long been linked with Goretzka too, and journalist Pete O’Rourke subsequently explained why a move to Old Trafford would appeal more to Goretzka than joining Arsenal.

But per the latest from trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, it’s Juventus where Goretzka might wind up.

The Sky Italia journalist (as relayed by TuttoJuve), revealed Juventus are already working feverishly on a number of deals for the summer, one of which involves Goretzka.

He stated: “They’re one of the Italian teams that is making the most noise, under the radar, asking for information, establishing contacts, and trying to understand, for example, three situations involving key players whose contracts are expiring.

“One is [Marcos] Senesi, a Bournemouth defender; then there’s Goretzka, who will play against Real Madrid, even if he’ll initially be on the bench; he’s a Bayern Munich star whose contract is expiring; and the other is Bernardo Silva, whose contract with Manchester City is expiring.

“It’s clear that for Goretzka and Bernardo Silva, who are used to playing in the Champions League, it will be important to see if Juventus reaches the Champions League, especially because in that case, Juventus will have a different financial strength, even when it comes to making an offer and convincing players.”

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