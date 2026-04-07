Man Utd, Man City learn Elliot Anderson fate with ‘race won’, as eight Old Trafford exits predicted

Elliot Anderson has reportedly made up his mind over which Manchester club he will be joining this summer, as United and City both hunt the England midfielder, while Paul Scholes is tipping eight players to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming window.

Nottingham Forest star Anderson is set to become one of the most sought-after players this summer, although that equation could end very quickly if the latest reports are to be believed, as United make their move for midfield reinforcements.

Champions League qualification will have a major bearing on the sort of money INEOS are prepared to spend on new Man Utd additions, but it looks like it’s bad news when it comes to landing Anderson’s signature.

City see off United in Anderson signing battle

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Anderson has ‘snubbed’ United and has ‘let it be known’ that he wants to join Man City this summer instead, as our sources have consistently reported.

The reports states that while Anderson could cost as much as £120m, City are in ‘pole position’ to land him and are ‘confident’ of securing his services for just £65m instead.

The full Mirror report reads: ‘Manchester City believe they have won the race to sign Elliot Anderson. City bosses made the England and Nottingham Forest midfielder one of their main summer targets. And Etihad chiefs are confident of landing Anderson in a £65m deal.

‘City are keen to get the deal over the line at the start of the summer, before Anderson heads to the World Cup North America with England. This would avoid the risk of Anderson’s valuation increasing, should he have a successful tournament.’

Despite that report, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that any deal for Anderson is that far along yet, with several factors to decide his next move.

“On Anderson, I keep telling you that Man City are on it. Man City started negotiations with this camp. Man City have started working on a deal to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“But still nothing advanced club-to-club because Man City want to respect Nottingham Forest. They are in a relegation battle. Obviously, Anderson is a crucial player for Nottingham Forest. Now, it’s not the time to negotiate a transfer fee.

“We have to see at the end of the season whether Nottingham Forest are going to be in the Championship, in the Premier League.

“And it is going to be important to understand the fee, the pricing and how the negotiation will be with the Marinakis family.

“Man Utd also appreciate the player, we know that. So it’s Man City, Man Utd on Anderson, with City already pushing now, and then Tonali and more names on the shortlist at Man Utd. It could be a very busy summer at Old Trafford regarding midfielders.”

So, differing views and still a glimmer of hope for United, although we understand that City still have the edge and are more likely to complete a deal for the Three Lions star.

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Scholes wants eight Man Utd sales as Maguire deal panned

Paul Scholes has named eight Old Trafford stars who need to be moved on this summer, while he also feels that the decision to hand Harry Maguire a new deal could be an error.

It’s expected to be a busy summer of incomings and outgoings at United in the upcoming window, especially if the club secures Champions League football for next season.

Casemiro’s exit has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave, alongside the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Joshua Zirkzee, Tyrell Malacia and Altay Bayindir.

That many exits would help INEOS overhaul the squad, with two central midfielders, plus a left winger and left-back all positions of need.

And speaking On The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes was quizzed on which players he would keep or sell in the summer.

And while the Red Devils legend praised Maguire, he feels the club should have prioritised other defenders to help them get closer to lifting major honours.

“Look, I think he’s been really good and he’s brought himself back from the dead really,” Scholes said.

“I think he’s been sensational with what he’s done, I’m so so pleased for him, but I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League, and that’s where United should be aiming.

“I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire, unless you’ve got someone like a Rio [Ferdinand] next to him then possibly, yeah.”

As for the exits, Scholes was quizzed over the futures of Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte and admitted that he would be happy to see everyone of them sold in the summer.

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Man Utd not backing down over Anderson chase

Man Utd reportedly ‘remain seriously in the race’ to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, despite Man City remaining the favourites for his signature.

As we detailed above, midfield is expected to be the main focus of attention for Red Devils transfer chiefs this summer, with Champions League qualification likely to see United compete with other clubs for major players in the upcoming windows.

One of those in-demand stars is England midfielder Anderson, and now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Forest are expecting Man Utd to ‘remain seriously in the race’ to sign Anderson.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Forest expect Manchester United to remain seriously in the race for Elliot #Anderson. Manchester City have also registered their interest, although their current focus is on extending Rodri’s contract.

‘#MUFC #MCFC So far, no club has made direct contact with Forest. A fee in the region of £100-120 million is still being demanded. @SkySportDE.’

That news on Rodri potentially staying at The Etihad certainly gives United hope that they could win the race for Anderson, although much depends on where City see the Three Lions star playing in their engine room, given his versatility.

Anderson is equally adept in the No.6 or No.8 roles and can also play slightly more forward if required, hence the huge interest in his services.

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More Man Utd news: Romano reveals three deals; Liverpool transfer battle

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed three more Manchester United transfers, with club chiefs ready to offload £42m flop Manuel Ugarte.

Elsewhere, United are monitoring the progress of a top Southampton star , according to a report, with Old Trafford director of football Jason Wilcox crucial to any potential transfer talks.