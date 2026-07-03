Manchester United have started negotiations with West Ham over a deal to sign winger Crysencio Summerville, though any deal is entirely dependent on the Red Devils first moving out Marcus Rashford – and with TEAMtalk providing an update on the latter’s situation.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating summer so far. Having backed away from deals for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes – both over the costs involved – they have now been forced to draw up a new midfielder shopping list.

And while Manchester United are still very much prioritising midfield recruits, it’s also understood they are also in the market for a left-sided winger to boost their attack.

To that end, their interest in former Leeds winger Summerville is well documented, with United looking to cash in on the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League by pinching the impressive Netherlands star.

Now journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that talks between the two clubs are underway over a prospective £50m deal, though, as he points out, any sale will be dependent on United moving on England star Marcus Rashford first.

Writing on X, Jacobs stated: ‘Manchester United open talks with West Ham over Crysencio Summerville. Direct club-to-club contact.

‘Classified by Manchester United sources as exploratory at this stage, but the Dutch winger high in #MUFC thinking. Any bid could be contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold.’

Indeed, while Summerville is United’s priority target on the left wing, we exclusively revealed on Thursday that the Red Devils have also made contact with the agents of Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, with director of football Jason Wilcox understood to be a huge admirer of the Senegalese attacker.

READ MORE: Man Utd open talks with agent of Crystal Palace attacker shining at World Cup – Exclusive

Man Utd’s plan for Marcus Rashford explained

United’s desire to sell Rashford this summer is well documented, though so too is Barcelona’s refusal to meet the €30m (£26m) clause they negotiated to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent basis.

That clause has since lapsed, with our claim way back in December that a permanent move was in some doubt owing to Barcelona’s preference to instead negotiate another loan deal.

The Catalan giants have since signed Anthony Gordon, further dampening Rashford’s chances of a move.

But while Rashford has made clear his wish to still re-join the LaLiga champions, we revealed last month how United, via intermediaries, had offered the player to other potential clubs, with Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur among those offered a deal.

With no move coming to pass, we revealed on Wednesday how Wilcox had briefed United’s coaching staff to prepare for Rashford’s return – with his possible first-team reintegration now a growing possibility.

Despite that, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, is adamant that United still want to secure Rashford’s sale this summer, as he explained: ‘Neither Carrick nor his coaching staff have actively pushed for a reunion, while Rashford himself has previously made it clear he did not envisage playing for United again.

‘Nevertheless, club officials recognise circumstances can change quickly during the transfer window and are determined not to be caught unprepared if a permanent move cannot be agreed.

‘However, with Rashford now making it clear, via his entourage, that he would be happy to be reintegrated and would give the club his all if that situation unfolds, United at least now have something positive to work with, and a solution to the problem, should they fail to sell.

‘Financially, though, sources are adamant that United’s preference remains unchanged – they would prefer to sell!

‘With Casemiro’s departure leaving Rashford as the club’s highest-paid player, moving him off the wage bill would significantly aid United’s summer rebuild.

‘That remains the desired outcome.’

Now backed up by Jacobs, perhaps we can expect an update on Rashford’s possible permanent exit in the next few days, with the Red Devils already planning on signing his successor in Summerville.

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