Manchester United are facing a major obstacle in their quest to bring Fulham star Calvin Bassey to Old Trafford, with a report revealing the Cottagers’ stance on his future.

Pochettino has been appointed the new Man Utd head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

Man Utd decided to get rid of Carrick as first-team manager, with the team in the Premier League bottom three.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 30 that Man Utd want to sign Bassey from Fulham.

Sources told us at the time that Newcastle United and Everton were also keeping tabs on the Nigeria international defender, who can operate as a centre-back or as a left-back.

Bailey reported on November 16 that Man Utd chiefs believe that Bassey would be a good fit for their new head coach, Pochettino.

Our transfer insider said: “The United hierarchy had already been doing work on the Fulham centre-back before Pochettino arrived, but his appointment has only strengthened the case for pursuing a deal.

“Pochettino’s teams are typically built around an aggressive high defensive line, with pace and recovery speed essential qualities for his defenders. Bassey’s athleticism makes him an attractive option, while his ability to operate at left-back adds further appeal and gives United a double reason to strike a deal amid Luke Shaw’s contract situation.

“Sources familiar with the situation have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bassey is viewed internally as a player who could be a ‘very good fit’ for United.”

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Fulham will NOT sell Calvin Bassey to Man Utd

However, it has now emerged that Fulham have no plans whatsoever to sell Bassey to Man Utd in the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the London club are in talks to tie down the Nigerian star to a new contract.

Bassey is out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season, with the Cottagers holding the option to extend it by another year.

The respectable publication has reported that ‘Fulham do not intend to sell’ Bassey ‘in January’ and are ‘working to tie him down to a new deal’.

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