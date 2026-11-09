Man Utd react after learning Mauricio Pochettino’s £10m release clause as Ratcliffe plans Carrick sack TOMORROW

Manchester United will have to pay £10million for Mauricio Pochettino should they decide to hire him as the first-team manager to replace Michael Carrick, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss open to taking over at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Earlier on Monday, Pochettino emerged as favourites among the bookmakers to replace Carrick as Man Utd manager.

Later on in the day, talkSPORT revealed that Pochettino, who is in now charge of the USA national team, is interested in becoming the next Man Utd manager.

In early Monday evening, journalist Mike Keegan revealed that “there is a release clause” in Pochettino’s contact with the USA.

Pochettino has been the USMNT manager since September 2024 and signed a new contract in August 2026 to extend his deal until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

At 9:59pm, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd intend to sack Carrick as manager.

It has now emerged that the release clause in the Argentine’s contract is £10milliion, which is not prohibitive for Man Utd.

Man Utd surprised by £10m Mauricio Pochettino release clause

Former Tottenham player and talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara read this out live on air on the radio station at 10:39pm on November 9, 2026: “TalkSPORT understands that Michael Carrick’s future will be decided by Sir Jim Ratcliffe tomorrow in a meeting in Monaco.

“Initial reports suggest that Pochettino’s release clause is £10million, a figure that took sources close to Old Trafford by surprise.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who works for talkSPORT among other media outlets, wrote on X at 10:19pm on November 9: “Michael Carrick’s #MUFC contract contains a one-year break clause, making an exit more affordable than with previous Manchester United managers.

“Mauricio Pochettino, one of the leading contenders for the role, also has a release clause, which multiple sources believe will not prove prohibitive if #MUFC choose to proceed.

“The former Spurs and Chelsea boss is open to the role despite only recently extended his contract with US Soccer.

“Free agents Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have also been discussed.

“£3m due to Newcastle if Howe was to be appointed.”

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Sir Jim Ratcliffe to approve Michael Carrick sack

Jacobs added at 10:44pm that Man Utd co-owner and INEOS chief Ratcliffe plans to make the final call on Carrick’s future on Tuesday.

The journalist reported: “Exclusive: Sir Jim Ratcliffe will lead a meeting in Monaco tomorrow, which is expected to confirm Michael Carrick’s departure.

“Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox will formally present the recommendation to part ways with Carrick, with Mauricio Pochettino a leading contender to replace him.

“The USMNT boss has a release clause.

“Carrick is expected to return to Carrington tomorrow as he awaits official communication from the club of his exit.”

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