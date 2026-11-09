Aston Villa verbally agree deal with Man Utd left-back target

Manchester United must look elsewhere in their search for a new left-back in January, with Aston Villa taking one target off the market.

The only fair way to describe Man Utd’s defence right now is unfit for purpose. The Red Devils have conceded 30 goals across all competitions this season, which is the highest of any side in Europe’s top five leagues.

Gary Neville claimed the quartet of defenders who finished the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday would get Man Utd relegated if starting games regularly.

There’s a split between Michael Carrick and United’s hierarchy on what to do with the underperforming Diogo Dalot, who the fans have turned on in droves.

Lisandro Martinez will leave at some stage in 2027, Luke Shaw is on course to depart via free agency at season’s end, and a long-awaited defensive revamp will finally arrive, with the bulk of the additions coming next summer.

However, the problem left-back position is a particularly sore spot right now, and United are actively exploring the market for a signing in the upcoming winter window.

Clearly, and with relegation a realistic possibility, not all the defensive signings can wait until next summer.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum is on their radar, while over the summer, moves for Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde and Ian Maatsen were all explored.

On Maatsen, Pete O’Rourke, Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano all confirmed United had made calls. However, Aston Villa made it crystal clear Maatsen was not for sale having already sold Lucas Digne to PSG.

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Aston Villa verbally agree new contract with Ian Maatsen

And per a fresh update from Football Insider on Monday, Maatsen won’t be available in January either, nor any other window in the near future, for that matter.

That’s because the Netherlands international has reportedly verbally agreed a new contract that will extend his stay at Villa Park.

FI’s reporter, O’Rourke, stated: ‘Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement for left-back Ian Maatsen to sign a new contract at the club.

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‘The 24-year-old has impressed with his displays so far this season and is now on the verge of sealing a new deal at Villa Park.

‘Maatsen’s current deal had been set to keep him with the Villans until the summer of 2030, but an extension to those terms is now just around the corner.’

Rubber-stamping this development, the report concluded: ‘With an initial agreement now in place, all that remains is for the deal to be finalised and confirmed by both parties.’

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