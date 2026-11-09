Man Utd WILL sack Michael Carrick and have shortlisted THREE managers – David Ornstein

David Ornstein has reported that Manchester United co-owners INEOS are planning to sack Michael Carrick as manager, with The Athletic journalist revealing the names of three candidates to take over at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment.

Under Carrick this season, Man Utd have picked up just eight points from 10 matches.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season and have won two of their four Champions League games.

Earlier on Monday evening, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Man Utd expect Carrick to be in charge of the first team on Tuesday.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Michael Carrick, he’s expected on Tuesday to be at Carrington. As of today, Monday, I told you, it’s calm around Michael Carrick and that remains the case.

“I told you on Sunday night, and that remains the case during the whole day of Monday. So, nothing has changed.

“The feeling remains of calm and no changes around Michael Carrick. Manchester United internally as I told you over the weeks, Man Utd are talking.

“And when I say are talking, it’s the owners, the directors, all the key people at the club, are having conversations to review all the problems to understand all the problems to try to find the solutions.

“So, Man Utd are talking a lot internally and obviously part of this conversation is also the coach.

“Man Utd obviously discussed also the situation of Michael Carrick, but not only today, also the last two, three weeks, Man Utd have been discussing about the coach, among many topics.

“Now, obviously, Man Utd expect Michael Carrick to lead the training session on Tuesday.

“So, that’s the feeling of the club, but, obviously, it’s going to be a long time before they are back after the international break, and so, obviously, we have to stay always tuned in case Manchester United during these talks, during these discussions internally decide to take any position.

“As of today, we go day by day. It’s been quiet on Sunday night, it’s been quiet during the whole day on Monday.

“Quiet doesn’t mean that Man Utd are not discussing about the problems. Quiet means that Man Utd at the moment are not making any substantial changes.”

However, Ornstein has now claimed that Man Utd are planning to get rid of Carrick.

DON’T MISS: Eddie Howe reaches decision on becoming new Crystal Palace manager after Man Utd contact

Man Utd to sack Michael Carrick

The journalist wrote on X at 9:59pm on November 9: “Manchester United intend to relieve Michael Carrick of duties.

“#MUFC say no final decision & nothing set in stone but work undertaken on replacements + multiple sources anticipate change before Liverpool.”

The report in The Athletic added: ‘The club continue to insist that no decision has been reached but multiple sources, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, indicate work has been undertaken on potential replacements and the anticipation is a change will be made before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in 13 days’ time.’

Ornstein has added that USA manager Mauricio Pochettino, former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann are the three names on INEOS’ shortlist.

The report noted: ‘United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be expected to figure highly among the candidates while former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, most recently in charge of Germany, have admirers at the club.

‘A final call on Carrick’s future will require approval from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s majority owners, the Glazer family.’

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Steven Gerrard in ‘100%’ agreement with Mark Goldbridge about Omar Berrada – ‘I have never’