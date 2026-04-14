Michael Carrick now faces what has been described as the ‘first major test’ of his Manchester United regime as question marks are raised for the first time over his suitability for the permanent job, and with TEAMtalk able to shed some light on what INEOS are planning with regards to their next manager.

Carrick has restored calm and order to Old Trafford since stepping into the role as interim manager, leading the club to seven wins from his first 10 games at the helm, to help Manchester United climb to third in the Premier League table and put a Champions League return well within their sights.

But a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United on Monday night – the first time the Whites have won a league game at Old Trafford in a staggering 45 years – has seen questions asked of Carrick’s suitability for the permanent job, and amid fresh claims that INEOS are still open to the possibility of another appointment in the form of a soon-to-be-available world-class manager.

The manner of the defeat clearly irked Carrick, with the United boss lamenting both Lisandro Martinez’s red card and the lack of action in allowing Leeds’ opener to stand for what he felt was a stray elbow in Leny Yoro’s face from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And in the wake of that defeat, Givemesport reports that United are now due to open talks with Julian Nagelsmann, who is now seen as a viable target to take charge at Old Trafford from this summer.

They claim the German is of serious interest to United, who are now planning a ‘formal approach’ for his services to see if he is open to taking on the job once his commitments at this summer’s World Cup with the Germany national squad have been completed.

News of interest in Nagelsmann is nothing new. TEAMtalk reported on March 4 that the 38-year-old former Bayern Munich boss was ‘open to the role’ after intermediaries put forward his name as a potential option.

Now it’s claimed those talks are set to be ramped up, and with question marks now starting to be unearthed over Carrick’s suitability for the permanent job.

The 44-year-old has, undeniably, got United on an upward trajectory, but is he truly the man to help them reach the next level?

With that in mind, TEAMtalk sources have had their say, while the BBC’s Simon Stone has also scrutinised Carrick as he faces the first major test of his interim tenure…

DON’T MISS: Next Man Utd manager ‘down to two options’ as Carrick makes most public appeal yet for job

Next Man Utd manager: What sources are saying on Michael Carrick

Assessing the tests he now faces, BBC reporter Stone said of Carrick and United after the 2-1 defeat on Monday night: ‘A first home defeat in his 11-game tenure, one victory in four games, no clean sheet in five, a potential central defensive crisis and boos ringing in his ears at half-time.

‘This is uncharted territory for Carrick, who has seemed so unflappable since replacing Ruben Amorim in January.

‘Now the pressure is well and truly on.’

Victory for United on Monday would have opened up a 10-point cushion to sixth-placed Chelsea, their opponents on Saturday, in the race for the Champions League.

Now, it all means that defeat at Stamford Bridge will reduce the deficit to just four points – leaving them exposed to potentially missing out on those UCL places.

Indeed, missing out on the Champions League, from such a strong position, would effectively cost Carrick his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis.

Despite that, sources insist INEOS remain impressed by his work, and we understand that he remains the cast-iron favourite to take the job on a full-time basis. A defeat at home to Leeds, while damaging, will not be used as a stick to beat him with.

But while we can confirm the club does plan to speak to other candidates, the understanding is that it is now Carrick’s job to lose.

Writing just two weeks ago, our reporter Graeme Bailey stated: ‘TEAMtalk can reveal that while United’s football department, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, has carried out extensive due diligence and explored multiple options, there has always been a strong internal belief that Carrick could earn the role outright if he proved himself the best candidate.

‘In light of that, sources indicate that Carrick’s case goes far beyond results on the pitch.

‘His calm leadership, handling of the squad, and clear commitment to restoring United’s standards – including improvements behind the scenes in how staff and players operate – have all made a major impression on the club’s hierarchy.

‘We can also confirm that United’s talks with alternative candidates have slowed significantly in recent weeks…’

Bailey added: ‘Despite that, United maintain they will wait until the season concludes before making a final call.

‘However, sources within the club have made it clear to TEAMtalk that Carrick is now the leading contender and very much on course to land the role permanently.’

And despite the defeat, Carrick remains the odds-on 4/6 favourite.

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Roy Keane hits out at ‘non-existent’ £50m man; sensational transfer ON

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has lambasted United’s near non-existent midfield in the first half of their historic home defeat to Leeds on Monday night, with one player coming in for fierce criticism and with one website demanding he ‘never plays for the club again’.

In more positive news, Carrick insists an important deal United are making is “getting closer”, and TEAMtalk can provide extensive insight into the inner workings of the impending agreement.

Elsewhere, United are reported to have ‘made contact’ for what’s being called the ‘transfer ‘sensation of the summer – and better yet, the player in question is said to be ‘very open’ to joining.