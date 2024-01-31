Next Man Utd manager: Jose Mourinho ‘on a mission’ for dream Ratcliffe link-up in jaw-dropping United return

Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting a sensational return to Machester United, if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to pull the plug on Erik ten Hag’s tenure.

The Portuguese tactician has been without a club since he was sacked by Serie A outfit Roma earlier this month and is already eyeing up a shock return to Old Trafford.

The 61-year-old has enjoyed incredible success in a remarkable managerial career that has seen him win 26 major trophies during spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, United, Tottenham and Roma.

He was in charge of the Red Devils between 2016 and 2018 after replacing volatile Dutchman Louis van Gaal.

During his first season he guided the club to Europa League success before securing a runners-up spot in the Premier League in his second.

However, a woeful first half of the 2018-19 campaign, in which United won only seven of their first 17 Premier League games, saw Mourinho sacked in December.

But now the Daily Mail claims that Mourinho is keen on returning to Old Trafford as he has “unfinished business”.

The report adds that Mourinho is excited at the chance to work with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos and it is his “mission to go back”.

The boyhood United fan has taken over the footballing operations of the club and will work closely with the manager, currently Erik ten Hag.

However, the bookies don’t give Mourinho much of a chance to return, with currentodds of 33/1 to replace Erik ten Hag in the dugout.

The Dutchman has come under pressure in recent months as the club has struggled to break into the top four and were dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

As for Mourinho, the Portuguese has been at Roma since 2021 and led the club to its first trophy in 11 years by winning the Europa Conference League in 2022.

Mourinho already being coveted

Since being axed by the Serie A side, he has already been linked to a host of jobs.

Barcelona are one club that have been tipped with a move, given that current boss Xavi announced he will leave at the end of the season.

It has also been claimed that Mourinho has rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, despite a deal being in place.

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf, meanwhile, has stated that Mourinho is keen on the Portugal national team role, but will wait until after the Euros to have any chance of landing that role.

International management certainly appears to be the next logical step for Mourinho, unless he becomes the subject of offers from a number of top club sides.

United, meanwhile, are back in action with ten Hag at the helm as they head to Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Marcus Rashford is expected to be back in the squad for that game after falling foul of Ten Hag on the disciplinary front over the weekend.

