Tottenham told to step aside and let Leeds sign £400,000-a-week star – ‘better move’

Tottenham Hotspur should not move for Aleksandar Mitrovic and should let Leeds United sign the Al-Hilal striker, according to a former scout, as Daniel Farke’s side are rejected by a prolific Ligue 1 marksman.

Mitrovic’s days at Al-Hilal are numbered after the Saudi Pro League club signed Darwin Nunez from Liverpool in the summer transfer window. Reports in Saudi Arabia have claimed that Al-Hilal are ready to release Mitrovic from his contract and pay him his £400,000-a-week salary in full for the remainder of his deal.

Earlier this month, The Chronicle (print edition, page 44, August 6) reported that Mitrovic has been presented as an option to Leeds, with Al-Hilal ready to offload him at the right price.

Leeds, who are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, were on the hunt for a new striker at the time.

Farke’s side have since signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha the other two main options upfront.

However, with Patrick Bamford not in Farke’s plans and Calvert-Lewin’s injury history, there is room for another striker in the Leeds squad, with BBC Sport reporting on August 14 that ‘Daniel Farke still wants to add more firepower’.

According to Ge Globo, Leeds are the 30-year-old Serbia international striker’s ‘most likely destination’, while a report in late July claimed that Tottenham are eyeing Mitrovic as an alternative to Dominic Solanke.

However, Tottenham are now in active talks over attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze and winger Savinho, with both Solanke and Richarlison set to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Mitrovic earning £400,000 per week at Al-Hilal, the former Fulham star would have to take a substantial pay cut to join Spurs or Leeds.

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown believes that Leeds would be a better fit for Mitrovic, who has scored 68 goals and given 15 assists in 79 appearances for Al-Hilal and won the Saudi Pro League in the 2023/24 campaign.

Brown told Football Insider: “Thomas Frank wants to sign another striker. They’ve got Solanke up there who will be the first choice, but if he gets injured or something happens, they don’t want to have to rely on Richarlison.

“Mitrovic scores goals and he’s got a good track record in the Premier League. There isn’t an abundance of strikers available, so it’s difficult for Spurs to find somebody.

“So he’s been one that has been mentioned, but I would be surprised if they made a move for him, I think they’ll look at some of their other options.

“He’s been linked with Leeds as well, which I think would be a better move for him. I think he’s a bit of a risk, and teams like Leeds could be tempted to take that risk whereas Tottenham will want somebody more reliable and dependable. So for Tottenham, I think Mitrovic is a non-starter.”

Arnaud Kalimuendo rejects Leeds for Nottingham Forest

While it remains to be seen if Leeds are able to sign Mitrovic this summer, one player that the promoted Premier League club will not get is Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Kalimuendo starred for Rennes last season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.

According to ESPN, Leeds have been keen on a summer deal for Kalimuendo, who has ‘offers’ from clubs in Germany as well.

However, Kalimuendo has turned down the chance to go to Leeds or clubs in Germany and has ‘decided on a move’ to Nottingham Forest instead.

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, reported on X at 5:14pm on August 16 that Kalimuendo is undergoing a medical in London before completing his transfer to Forest.

Reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has added that Forest will pay Rennes a transfer fee of €31.5m (£27.2m, $36.9m) for the 23-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

