Man Utd hatch plan to sign top-class Bundesliga defender as battle with Real Madrid ignites – report

Manchester United are prioritising the addition of a new left-back and are reportedly poised to rival Real Madrid for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Miguel Gutierrez.

The Red Devils pursued a move for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall over the summer but were ultimately unable to lure him from St James’ Park, much to the frustration of the club.

Hall has since signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle, which means signing him will now be even more difficult.

Michael Carrick’s side are now exploring alternatives, and according to Fussball News, as cited by Caught Offside, Gutierrez has emerged as a leading target.

Gutierrez, 25, initially came through Real Madrid’s ranks and the Spanish giants are said to be interested in re-signing the left-back, so Man Utd could face competition.

AC Milan and Juventus are also reportedly interested.

Leverkusen, for their part, are very reluctant to let their defender go. Their negotiating position is strengthened by the fact that he is under contract until 2031, so they are under no pressure to sell.

That hasn’t deterred his suitors, though, with Man Utd among the clubs keeping a close eye on Gutierrez.

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Two other top left-back targets for Man Utd confirmed

While Gutierrez is a player that has been linked with Man Utd on several occasions, TEAMtalk understands the club are considering other left-backs for January.

We revealed in an update earlier today that RB Leipzig star David Raum is emerging as a serious option.

The 28-year-old’s contract with Leipzig expires at the end of the season and that could put the Bundesliga club under pressure to sell him in January, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Leipzig are understood to value Raum, a 39-time capped Germany international, at around £30million, though Man Utd could attempt to get him for less.

Also on the club’s shortlist is Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

Like Raum, Mitchell is also out of contract at the end of this season, though Palace have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

If Palace are unable to tie Mitchell down to a new long-term contract, he too could become a serious option for Man Utd in January.

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