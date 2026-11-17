Chelsea are reportedly in the box seat to snap up a Barcelona star in the January window, but could decide against a deal for a player they do not consider a ‘priority’ target.

The Blues have conceded 16 goals in their 10 Premier League outings so far this season but they’ve been without skipper Reece James for much of the campaign.

Indeed, the right-back has played just 292 minutes of Premier League football and underwent minor knee surgery back in October. He is due to return to action in January 2027.

Pedro Neto has been playing right wing-back in James’ absence, but Chelsea continue to be linked with Barca star Jules Kounde, who has been a long-term target in west London.

And TEAMtalk revealed last week that Barcelona have decided to greenlight a January exit for the France international, who has only been a bit-part player at the Camp Nou this term.

Kounde could slot straight in at Stamford Bridge, especially with Malo Gusto poised to move in the new year, while Barca are currently looking to generate funds through player sales.

We understand Kounde is one of the situations they are working on, with the defender aware that Barcelona are considering alternative options away from him and his camp consequently assessing their own possibilities.

The other major situation Barcelona are working on is Ronald Araujo’s potential permanent move to Liverpool, with the two developments forming part of the club’s efforts to create room for their own January business.

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Kounde ‘not a priority’ signing for Chelsea

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Kounde is ‘pushing’ for a January transfer and he is ‘increasingly keen’ to secure an exit.

It is said that this could ‘play perfectly into Chelsea’s hands’, but the club have decided that he is ‘not a priority’ ahead of the next transfer window.

The report claims: ‘Kounde is firmly on Chelsea’s radar ahead of the January window, but he will not be their first port of call once the window opens.

‘He is not seen as a “priority” target for the West London club, who are hoping to strengthen in other areas before adding at right-back.’

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