Jadon Sancho may be training with Manchester United again but he’s still likely to leave this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in him.

The 24-year-old winger was exiled from the Red Devils’ squad last season after falling out with Erik ten Hag and eventually joined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Sancho showed signs of getting back to his best with the German club and played a key role in them reaching the Champions League final.

He put in a particularly impressive performance against PSG in the semi-final and that has seemingly convinced their manager Luis Enrique to make a move for him.

Sky Sports News claims that PSG are yet to make formal contact with Man Utd but have ‘explored the conditions’ of a potential deal.

Dortmund and Juventus are also interested in Sancho but they are currently unwilling to match his price tag of roughly £40m.

It remains to be seen if the French giants are able to negotiate a lower fee. Man Utd’s preference is to sell Sancho this summer, but the prospect of him remaining at Old Trafford hasn’t been completely ruled out.

PSG want Jadon Sancho AND Nico Williams

PSG are looking to make two winger signings this summer and reports from Spain suggest that they are keen on Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The 22-year-old was outstanding for Spain in their victorious Euro 2024 campaign and a host of top clubs are vying for his signature.

Barcelona remain the favourites at this stage after showing a willingness to trigger Williams’ release clause of roughly £50m.

The Catalans have also sent a contract proposal to the youngster’s agents but it remains to be seen whether they can front up the cash to match his clause amid their ongoing financial problems.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the Spaniard but are yet to send a formal proposal to Bilbao.

£50m won’t be a problem for PSG and Enrique is familiar with Williams after his time as Spain’s head coach.

Reports suggest that PSG have made contact with Williams’ entourage and they are considered Barcelona’s main rivals in the race.

Williams, however, would reportedly prefer to remain in Spain this summer. He will not force an exit from Bilbao but would be open to joining Barcelona if the opportunity presents itself.

But PSG continue to show a keen interest in the winger and the possibility of them signing him and Sancho cannot be ruled out.

