Manchester United are hurtling towards a much-needed transfer agreement after a breakthrough was made on the player side of the deal.

The signing of Benjamin Sesko showcased Man Utd’s pull in the transfer market, with the Slovenian choosing the Red Devils over Newcastle despite the latter’s ability to offer Champions League football.

Newcastle also offered RB Leipzig a higher transfer fee and also put more lucrative wages to Sesko. Nevertheless, it was Man Utd who won the race.

A direct consequence of Man Utd signing a new starting striker in Sesko is they’re now actively pushing Rasmus Hojlund out.

The Dane is the subject of ongoing talks with AC Milan. The Serie A side are proposing an initial one-year loan that contains an option to buy.

Hojlund’s initial stance was he heavily favoured remaining at Man Utd where he’d fight for his place. Furthermore, TEAMtalk were told Hojlund took a dim view of the terms Man Utd and Milan were discussing.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed that if Hojlund were to begrudgingly accept an exit, he wants to leave in a permanent capacity.

But according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Hojlund has begun to soften his stance and is now “opening doors” to joining Milan.

Hojlund ready to accept AC Milan move

Taking to X, Romano stated: “AC Milan keep advancing on Rasmus Hojlund deal with Man United.

“Talks ongoing on player side to discuss the project as Hojlund is opening doors to AC Milan.”

On the financial details of the deal being discussed, Romano added: “€6m loan fee, €45m buy option clause and salary covered — details revealed last week, agreement closer.”

If Milan were to complete a deal and subsequently went on to activate their option, the deal would be worth €51m / £44m in total for Man Utd.

That is some way below the £72m (add-ons included) they paid when signing Hojlund from Atalanta. However, few would argue Hojlund has been a success in England and his value has dropped accordingly.

If Hojlund does depart, Man Utd would not lack for options in the striker position in the event Sesko were ever unavailable for selection.

Joshua Zirkzee remains on the books, while hot prospect Chido Obi is champing at the bit for opportunities.

New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both operated as makeshift strikers on occasion at former clubs Wolves and Brentford respectively.

Furthermore, Man Utd have made a conscious decision to operate with a more concise squad that unusual this term given they have no European campaign.

