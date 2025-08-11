Manchester United are growing frustrated by Rasmus Hojlund’s bloody-minded approach to joining AC Milan – fearing his heavy refusal to leave could hinder their ability to strengthen elsewhere before the transfer deadline, and with the Dane’s views on playing second fiddle to Benjamin Sesko causing surprise at Old Trafford.

Milan officials are in England trying to push through a deal, but sources say the striker remains resistant to the idea – convinced he can still make a success of his Manchester United career despite being frozen out under Ruben Amorim.

Hojlund was left unused in the weekend friendly with Fiorentina, with Mason Mount starting through the middle and Hojlund not even called upon from the bench. The move was seen as a deliberate message that he is not part of the manager’s plans.

Sources have revealed that Amorim does not trust 22-year-old Hojlund to deliver enough goals to help him become a successful manager at the club, and United have backed the manager’s judgement by signing Benjamin Sesko.

But rather than seeing the writing on the wall after the capture of the £73.7m Slovenian – which is the second biggest of the summer window so far – United officials have been left surprised that Hojlund has maintained a willingness to play a back-up role to Sesko, as it was always expected to give him a nudge towards leaving.

Sources say he is struggling to accept that United are giving up on him so soon – particularly given his age – and that the player still believes he could become a success if given the chance

But United believe this summer represents their best chance to part ways and reinvest, with both a loan and a permanent transfer on the table.

Indeed, Hojlund’s reluctance to engage with Milan’s interest so far is threatening to derail their recruitment strategy in the final days of the window.

It is well known that United would ideally like to sign a top midfielder and goalkeeper – and last week the club made contact over Carlos Baleba of Brighton.

They have also learned what it would take to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, as they seek to make the best squad upgrades possible.

Club sources admit there is frustration behind the scenes, with Hojlund’s stance now seen as a major obstacle to securing the squad reinforcements Amorim dreams of.

Talks are ongoing today (Monday) to convince the forward that a switch to Serie A would revive his career.

On the subject of Donnarumma, United have a growing confidence that a deal can be done for the Italian stopper, with the PSG goalkeeper’s thoughts on the move now coming to light and with the one major hurdle standing between the Red Devils and another significant summer signing.

The exit of the Dane could open the door for another striker signing at Old Trafford, and a report this weekend claims a Premier League attacker has parted company with his agent to try and force through a move to United.

Elsewhere, United and Newcastle look set to get embroiled in yet another transfer battle this summer. The Red Devils have already beaten the Magpies to Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and of course, Sesko, this summer.

Now in the wake of that latest loss, Eddie Howe’s side are reported to be forging ahead with a £100m raid for another major Amorim target.

