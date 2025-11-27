Manchester United are planning an ambitious raid on Real Madrid for one of their best players who is reportedly not happy under manager Xabi Alonso, according to a report in the Spanish media, but TEAMtalk has analysed why he is very unlikely to move to Old Trafford.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd are on the hunt for a new midfielder in 2026. With Ruben Amorim’s side aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, signing a new player for the middle of the park is the utmost priority for the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk understands that Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is Man Utd’s top midfield target in 2026.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, Brighton and Hove Albion ace Carlos Baleba and Wolves dynamo Joao Gomes also feature in the Red Devils’ wishlist.

E-Noticies has now thrown another name into the mix, reporting that Man Utd want to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid.

Man Utd are said to be ‘planning to submit an offer that would exceed €120million (£105.2m, $139m) for Valverde, who was described as a ‘machine in midfield’ and ‘one of the most dynamic and complete midfielders in world football’ in Breaking The Lines in July 2025.

The report comes amid claims in another section of the Spanish media that the Uruguay international is not happy with Madrid manager Alonso.

According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez of COPE, Valverde is one of six Madrid players who are ‘unhappy with Xabi Alonso’.

Valverde has been a very reliable player for Madrid over the years, with his all-round display in the middle of the park making him hugely popular among the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

However, the 27-year-old Uruguay international, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career, has failed to make a huge impact in Alonso’s system and has also been forced to play at right-back because of injuries.

Could Man Utd sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid?

E-Noticies is a Catalan news outlet, so the report about Valverde and Man Utd has to be taken with a pinch of salt, given the intense rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, in fairness to E-Noticies, it has noted that Madrid have not made ‘a definitive decision’ on the future of Valverde and are ‘remaining cautious’

While ‘there will be no drastic moves in January’, if Valverde gets back to his best by the end of the season, then Madrid will ‘close the door without hesitation’.

This is not the first time in the Spanish media that rumours linking Valverde with Man Utd have emerged.

In September, a report claimed that Man Utd were so keen on Valverde that they were ready to include Kobbie Mainoo in a deal.

At the time, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, noted that Valverde will not drop down a level and join Man Utd.

Jones said on September 22: “There feels pretty much no chance Man Utd will sign Valverde – even as the noise grows that they want to.

“That’s the message I’m getting from people close to the Spanish end of this story, and it’s not really surprising.

“He’s been around the club for almost 10 years now and has become a brilliant, crucial and adaptable player for them.

“There is no need for him to drop down a level to join Man Utd, and that’s truly what it would be.

“His profile would be great for Man Utd, but it just seems too ambitious to me.

“The clubs may be on a similar level in terms of global status, but Madrid’s current team is in a much better place than Man Utd’s, and he is a key part of it.”

It is late November now, but it is hard to think that Valverde’s stance on a potential move to Man Utd has changed.

