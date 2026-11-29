Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told Manchester United to replace the whole of their defence and bring in Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Red Devils have still only won one of their first 12 Premier League matches this season after being thrashed 4-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Man Utd have now lost two and drawn one of Mauricio Pochettino’s first three matches in charge in all competitions with the Argentinian struggling to immediately get results.

Much has been blamed on the Man Utd defence with the Red Devils conceding the joint-most goals in the Premier League, alongside bottom club Crystal Palace.

And now O’Hara thinks Real Madrid star Rudiger would bring the much-needed experience Man Utd need to pull away from the relegation zone.

O’Hara told talkSPORT: “They’re not going to spend £300 million. Maybe Antonio Rudiger or someone like that from Real Madrid.

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“Someone who’s experienced, or a player that you can bring in [who’s] a bit of a leader.

“I’m looking around and I’m thinking, ‘how can Man United be this bad?’ They have got a serious problem.

“Yes, the back four is terrible. But, I’m watching them and they’re just out there on their own.”

There are many aspects of the Man Utd squad which need improvement but O’Hara insists he would replace the whole back four.

O’Hara added: “The only way, it looks like to me right now, of getting out of this, is to buy a new back four.

“You have got to buy a new back four, the back four is absolutely shocking.

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“They could have got [Luka] Vuskovic from Spurs, they could have signed him. There’s players out there you can get, but they’re not signing the right players.”

Reacting to the heavy defeat at home to Brentford, Pochettino said: “It doesn’t look good when you lose 4-0 and 4-0, with Liverpool and today at Old Trafford.

“We need to stay together, and we need to try to fix something, and we need to improve. That is our circumstance, our reality – nothing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived, and it’s a matter of time.”

Man Utd boss Pochettino added on the tense atmosphere at Old Trafford: “The players have my support, but we understand the fans. We need to care, to stay together. We need our fans and to focus on the players. They need to perform and play.

“We are all disappointed for different reasons and everyone can have different opinions on situations. The most important thing is to improve things.”