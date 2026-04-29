Manchester United have reportedly decided on their No 1 target for the left wing position, while the Red Devils are also plotting a big swap deal.

At the request of former head coach Ruben Amorim, Man Utd sold Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea and allowed Marcus Rashford to join Barcelona on an initial loan. With Michael Carrick now in temporary charge, and looking to get the job permanently, United need to snare a new left winger to suit their 4-2-3-1 formation.

Central midfield is INEOS’ priority heading into the summer, but they are also expected to splash out on an expensive left-sided attacker to increase the team’s goal threat…

Man Utd make winger decision

Aston Villa superstar Morgan Rogers has emerged as United’s ‘first choice’, as per Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Their report mainly looks at United’s interest in AC Milan ace Rafael Leao, but notes that Rogers could reach an ‘extremely high level’ at Old Trafford.

Leao is valued at around €50million (£43m), but Rogers will supposedly cost double that – €100m (£86m).

Speculation Rogers might complete a sensational move to United is starting to heat up.

Earlier on Wednesday, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed the England international is a ‘serious’ target for United.

Carrick and United director of football Jason Wilcox are in agreement over a prospective move for Rogers. Carrick remains a big fan of the 23-year-old, having worked with him at Middlesbrough, while Wilcox had a hand in his development at Manchester City.

Jacobs explains how Rogers is happy to play as either a left winger or No 10.

Villa are open to ‘cashing in’ on the playmaker this summer, and Jacobs suggests £80m may be enough to strike a deal.

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Striker swap

Returning to Leao, Gazzetta state that United and Milan will hold talks once the season concludes.

United have identified Leao as a backup option for Rogers now that Milan have dropped their demands from well over €100m.

The report indicates that United could offer striker Joshua Zirkzee in a player-plus-cash deal for Leao.

Milan have been fans of Zirkzee ever since he first starred for Bologna.

United are ready to offload the Dutchman this summer as he has failed to make an impact in England. In addition to Milan, Juventus are showing interest in Zirkzee.

Manuel Ugarte is another flop United may offer Milan to sign Leao on a cheaper deal.

Huge praise

Few had heard of Senne Lammens when United spent £18m on him last summer, but the goalkeeper has proven to be an outstanding capture.

Lammens is exactly the keeper United needed after having to endure the erratic performances of Andre Onana.

Writing for the Daily Mail, United reporter Nathan Salt has heaped significant praise on Lammens.

‘Now, in light of the latest in a string of fine performances, it is safe to say Lammens has and is proving to be the Premier League’s pound-for-pound signing of the season. To United he is worth his weight in gold,’ Salt wrote.

‘Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) and Anton Stach (Leeds United) can all make strong cases.

‘Zoom in on United in particular and all of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have had real highs and lows. Mbeumo flew out of the blocks but has faded while Cunha and Sesko took a while to warm into the season.

‘All the while, Lammens set a standard and has rarely dropped below it in the seven months as No 1.

‘So, yes, he’s the signing of the season, for the transformative effect, so much of it done without generating too many headlines in the process, he has had on a United side that was crying out for reliability in goal.’