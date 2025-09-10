Ousted Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will travel to Turkey on Thursday to undergo a medical with Trabzonspor having been told in no uncertain terms by Ruben Amorim that there is no way back at Old Trafford.

Manchester United supporters were full of hope and expectation when they brought in the Cameroon keeper for a hefty £43.8m move from Inter Milan two summers ago, with the custodian regarded as one of the best in the world at the time. However, the move has rarely showcased the talents that convinced then-boss Erik ten Hag to splash out such a hefty sum, with Onana’s time at Old Trafford blighted by a catalogue of errors.

And when the Red Devils spent a €21m (£18m, $24m) fee to land Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day, the writing was on the wall for Onana, who Amorim unceremoniously told that he needed to explore his options for a move away.

With the goalkeeper’s options limited by then, owing to the closure of most of the mainstream European summer windows, Onana was expected to move to Saudi Arabia, with sources informing us that the club had offered the 29-year-old to a number of potential suitors in the Pro-League.

However, with his agent working to a different agenda, he soon agreed to a surprise move instead to Trabzonspor, with the Turkish Super Lig side deciding to sign the shot-stopper on a season’s loan.

The side, based in Trabzon, north-east Turkey, will land the keeper without a loan fee, and having enticed him to make the unexpected move by the promise of a wage in excess to what he would have earned had he remained at Old Trafford.

Revealing that confirmation of the move will go through on Thursday, journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Andre Onana’s travel to Turkey for Trabzonspor loan move will take place on Thursday.

“Medical already booked.”

The loan exit of the failed goalkeeper is the latest in a long line of expensive flops United have been forced to loan out in recent times

More detail emerge over why Onana was forced out at Man Utd

With Onana’s loan to the Turkish side only on a dry loan, he will return to Old Trafford next summer. However, with the goalkeeper’s time at Old Trafford now seen as over by those in charge, it is doubtful he will ever be seen in a Red Devils shirt again.

We understand that when Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in November, he had expressed doubts over the player to club bosses, highlighting his deficiencies as a very obvious weakness in his armoury.

While finances meant the Portuguese was left with little choice but to allow Onana the chance to prove himself, he did little to convince the manager there was a long-term future for him, with the first signs of his faith in cracking after he was dropped from the side for the trip to Newcastle on April 13, in between their two -legged victory over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Those strains grew over the summer when he reported back to Carrington over the summer with a hamstring injury, which United believed he obtained from playing in a heavy pitch in his native Cameroon during his break.

Amorim was said to be ‘unhappy’ at the situation, and more so when video footage released from Onana’s trip back to Cameroon showed him playing ‘outfield on a muddy makeshift pitch’.

The final straw arrived, though, after the penalty shootout defeat on penalties to Grimsby on August 27. Onana, having already conceded two relatively soft and saveable goals, was then beaten 12 times in the shootout, incredibly getting his hands to five of the shots but still being unable to prevent them crossing the line.

And amid claims of a ‘no faith’ stance from United’s senior stars into the goalkeeper following that humiliating exit, Amorim felt he was left with little choice but to sign a replacement and ultimately show the door to the Cameroonian.

