Manchester United are banking on goalkeeper Andre Onana rediscovering his form during his season-long loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, with the ultimate goal of sparking interest from potential buyers, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cameroonian international’s tenure at Old Trafford has reached its conclusion, sources close to the club confirm, but a permanent transfer proved elusive this summer.

Instead, United settled for a temporary move to the Super Lig side, viewing it as a strategic stepping stone to offload the 29-year-old in the near future.

Onana, who joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47 million, has struggled to live up to expectations amid a series of high-profile errors and inconsistent performances.

Club insiders have revealed to TEAMtalk that a full sale was the preferred outcome, but negotiations stalled due to his hefty wage packet – exceeding £100,000 per week – and a lack of suitors willing to match those demands.

His contract, which runs until the summer of 2028 with an option for an additional year, further complicated matters, tying United to the player financially unless a buyer emerges.

The loan agreement with Trabzonspor includes no purchase obligation, meaning United must bide their time until at least the summer of 2026 before pursuing a permanent deal. Onana will complete the loan switch imminently, pending a medical.

This delay for a permanent sale underscores the challenges in the goalkeeper market, where Onana’s stock has plummeted.

Once hailed for his ball-playing abilities and Champions League pedigree, he now faces an uphill battle to attract top-tier clubs competing in Europe’s elite competition, as per a source close to the situation at Old Trafford…

Clubs reluctant to spend on expensive Andre Onana – Man Utd source

“His form has dipped, and the market reflects that,” a United source told TEAMtalk. “Clubs with interest have balked at the salary, preferring younger or less expensive options.”

For Onana himself, the move to Trabzonspor represents a chance at redemption. After a turbulent spell in Manchester, marred by criticism and bench time behind Altay Bayindir, he aims to shine in Turkey’s competitive league.

Regular first-team action could rebuild his confidence and reputation, potentially opening doors to a return to Champions League football.

Trabzonspor, fresh off a strong domestic campaign, see Onana as a key addition to bolster their title aspirations, providing him with a platform to showcase his distribution skills and shot-stopping prowess.

United’s management, is focused on squad streamlining amid financial fair play constraints and a review of the clubs previous mis management.

Offloading high earners like Onana aligns with their rebuild, but success hinges on his performances abroad. If he excels, a bidding war could ensue; if not, United may face another protracted saga.

As the 2025/26 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Onana’s Turkish adventure – a make-or-break chapter in his career.

