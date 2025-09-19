Amid rampant speculation engulfing Ruben Amorim and his position as manager of Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has provided much needed clarity on the situation.

Amorim has overseen Man Utd’s worst start to a season in 33 years. The Red Devils were bounced out of the League Cup by fourth tier Grimsby Town and have registered just one win from four attempts in the Premier League so far.

Amorim’s overall record at United is eye-opening. His win ratio of 26% in the Premier League is disastrous, while his win ratio of 36% across all competitions places him as Man Utd’s worst manager since World War II.

The Mirror claimed Amorim effectively has three matches to save his job. The Daily Mail were a touch more generous, claiming Man Utd aren’t likely to pull the trigger until November 1.

November 1 is the date on which Amorim will celebrate his one-year anniversary at the club. If Man Utd sack the manager before then, Amorim is due a £12m compensation package.

Now, trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has weighed in on the situation and the results for Amorim are mixed, but more positive than negative.

Taking to YouTube, Romano stated: “The update of the day is about the co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Ratcliffe was at the Etihad stadium for the derby… don’t underestimate the presence of Ratcliffe who wants to be present and involved in the conversations and part of the process to understand what is not working, why Man Utd are performing at this level.

“Ratcliffe flew into Carrington and had several meetings. Sources at Man Utd make very clear those meetings were planned, they were already planned even before the derby result.

“But in these meetings there was also a conversation, a direct face-to-face conversation with Ruben Amorim.”

Romano added: “Amorim has a very clear position about [why Man Utd are struggling]. A position that regards the [lack of] intensity of the team… different approach wanted.

“It’s not about the system that’s creating the problem for Man Utd in the view of the manager. This is why Amorim goes public and says ‘it’s not about the philosophy, if you want to change the philosophy you have to change the man’.

DON’T MISS: Amorim will NEVER succeed at Man Utd and mind-boggling stat proves why

“Amorim is fully convinced it’s not about the tactical approach or the system or philosophy. This is what Amorim keeps telling people at the club in conversations with the directors and management, and also in the conversations with Ratcliffe.

“So now it’s about getting different results. Obviously it was a week full of rumours for Man Utd after the start of the season was really poor.

“Many have asked me about managers and candidates [to replace Amorim]… we are NOT at the stage where we can say ‘this guy can be the next Man Utd manager or the other guy is the main candidate.’

“Man Utd have not started any official conversation with other managers. [United have] respect for Amorim, [they] keep working with Amorim to improve the squad, but it’s also important to say that obviously, results are needed. They can’t continue like this forever. Amorim is aware of this situation.”

Romano concluded by stating: “They keep trusting Amorim, but different results are needed and the presence of the co-owner (Ratcliffe) I think is quite a clear message in that sense.”

Man Utd host Chelsea on Saturday evening before the fixture list eases to a degree with clashes against Brentford and Sunderland.

Another international break will follow the Sunderland game and Man Utd’s first match back is a daunting trip to Anfield on October 19.

Latest Man Utd news – €20m January signing / Media react to Rashford heroics and anonymous Hojlund

🔴⚫️ Growing chance Man Utd can sign classy €20m midfielder in January as stopgap to Baleba in 2026

🔴⚫️ How Spanish media and Bruno Fernandes reacted to ‘Lord’ Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona heroics

🔴⚫️ Rasmus Hojlund ‘a ghost’ as Italian media reacts to Man Utd loanee’s display against Man City