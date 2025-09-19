A high-profile Manchester United star is expected to leave the club in 2026 and one side will ‘spare no expense’ with an offer that is already tempting the player.

Man Utd have made a concerted effort to lower their wage bill since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts took charge. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been turfed out on loan and in an ideal world, Man Utd will sell both players next summer.

Back at Old Trafford, United’s two top earners right now are Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Captain Fernandes is unquestionably the club’s best player, though Fabrizio Romano stressed it should not come as a shock if he leaves for the Saudi Pro League next summer.

If Fernandes does depart in a lucrative sale, he may quickly find himself lining up against or perhaps even alongside Casemiro who is fully expected to leave Man Utd next year.

Romano recently claimed Casemiro is likely in his ‘final season’ at United. The Brazilian’s existing contract expires next summer and a one-year option is in play, but Man Utd are not expected to activate it.

A new chapter either in Brazil or Saudi Arabia has been touted. According to the latest from Mundo Deportivo, it’s Al Nassr who lead the way for Casemiro.

They stated Al Nassr – the club Cristiano Ronaldo plays for – are ready to put a ‘lucrative’ offer on the table.

The Saudi side will reportedly ‘spare no expense’ with their move, which relates to the sign-on fee and salary Casemiro would be offered, as opposed to any transfer fee United would receive given he’s out of contract next year.

From Casemiro’s perspective, it’s suggested he looks ultra-favourably on the idea of reuniting with Ronaldo.

The pair were teammates at Real Madrid for five seasons between 2013-18 and won a remarkable four Champions League titles in that span.

The duo also briefly crossed paths once again at Old Trafford during Ronaldo’s second spell in Manchester.

Time is right for Man Utd and Casemiro to part

Casemiro excelled during his first season at Man Utd, though the two campaigns that followed left a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, Casemiro’s professionalism and will to win cannot be questioned. A recent report from the Daily Mail shed light on the work he’s doing off the field to ensure he’s doing his all to turn United’s fortunes around.

Furthermore, Casemiro is understood to have taken new signings, Diego Leon and Matheus Cunha, under his wing.

However, his on-field standards have slipped as he enters his mid-thirties and few would argue he is justifying his position as the club’s highest paid player.

Man Utd have put a focus on revamping their midfield in 2026, with Carlos Baleba the primary target.

Others known to be on their radar include Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).

A recent report from CaughtOffside claimed Man Utd could snap up €20m-rated Ruben Neves from Al Hilal in January to serve as a stopgap until reinforcements arrive in the summer.

Barring a shock, Casemiro’s time at Man Utd will end in 2026 and a parting of ways is the right outcome for all involved.

