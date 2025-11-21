Hjulmand, Anderson and Gallagher have all been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United are determined to bolster their midfield options in 2026 and they’ve reportedly got dozens of players on their transfer shortlist.

United look set to sign up to three midfielders over the next two to three transfer windows with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo all linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every midfielder to have been linked with United since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs and contract situations.

We’ve then ranked them by how likely a potential move to Old Trafford is. Note: We’ve only included central midfielders and players who are at least 18 years old.

25. Federico Valverde

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 25

25 Contract expires: 2028

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest United are willing to spend €100million (£70m / $93m) to bring Valverde to Old Trafford.

But the Uruguay international is a regular starter for Real Madrid and manager Xabi Alonso won’t want to sanction his departure.

24. Aurelien Tchouameni

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 27

27 Contract expires: 2028

United have reportedly identified Tchouameni as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, but Real Madrid will only sell the midfielder if he pushes for a move, which seems very unlikely.

23. Aleksandar Pavlovic

Current club: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2029

Online reports in England claim that United have added Pavlovic to their list of targets, although Fabrizio Romano insists that Bayern Munich will not let the 21-year-old leave.

22. Eduardo Camavinga

Current club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2029

Alongside Valverde and Tchouameni, United have also been linked with Camavinga in the Spanish press, but Real Madrid view the 22-year-old as a key figure in their long-term plans.

21. Andrey Santos

Current club: Chelsea

Chelsea Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2030

United have been credited with an interest in Santos, but Chelsea have no plans to sell the Brazil international, especially to a direct Premier League rival.

20. Scott McTominay

Current club: Napoli

Napoli Age: 28

28 Contract expires: 2028

Online reports in England claim that United want to bring McTominay back to Old Trafford, but he is very happy at Napoli and is also better suited to a more advanced role.

19. Breno Bidon

Current club: Corinthians

Corinthians Age: 20

20 Contract expires: 2029

Reports in Brazil claim that United have been keeping tabs on Bidon, but a move currently looks unlikely as Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

18. James Garner

Current club: Everton

Everton Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2026

A United academy graduate, Garner had been linked with a return to Old Trafford, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that they have no plans to re-sign the 24-year-old.

17. Victor Froholdt

Current club: Porto

Porto Age: 19

19 Contract expires: 2030

Froholdt is enjoying an impressive debut season at Porto and has attracted interest from United and a number of other sides, but they will not sell the 19-year-old unless his €85million (£75m) release clause is met.

16. Christos Mouzakitis

Current club: Olympiacos

Olympiacos Age: 18

18 Contract expires: 2029

United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Mouzakitis following his brilliant breakthrough season in 2024/25, but are unlikely to pay the £40million asking price for an 18-year-old with less than 50 games under his belt.

15. Yehor Yarmolyuk

Current club: Brentford

Brentford Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2031

United have reportedly been scouting Yarmolyuk, but he recently signed a new six-year contract and the Bryan Mbeumo saga proved that Brentford are tough negotiators.

14. Manu Kone

Current club: Roma

Roma Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2029

Online reports in England claim that United are keeping close tabs on Kone, although the Italian press have since said that Roma will only sanction a sale if a major, ‘shock offer’ arrives on the table for him.

13. Alex Scott

Current club: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Age: 22

22 Contract expires: 2028

United reportedly have a long-standing interest in Scott, but it remains to be seen if they will make an official approach for the Bournemouth midfielder, who is also linked with Tottenham.

12. Ayyoub Bouaddi

Current club: Lille

Lille Age: 18

18 Contract expires: 2027

Bouaddi is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world and United would have to fight off competition from a number of European sides, including Juventus.

11. Javi Guerra

Current club: Valencia

Valencia Age: 22

22 Contract expires: 2029

Guerra signed a new deal at Valencia in the summer but continues to be linked with United and could now be available due to the LaLiga side’s difficult financial situation.

10. Jobe Bellingham

Current club : Borussia Dortmund

: Borussia Dortmund Age: 20

20 Contract expires: 2030

Bellingham joined Dortmund in the summer, but has struggled to force his way into the starting line-up and TEAMtalk understands that United are monitoring his situation.

9. Hayden Hackney

Current club: Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough Age: 23

23 Contract expires: 2027

Hackney is valued at around £20million and TEAMtalk understands that United have kept a close eye on his progress and could be tempted to firm up their interest in 2026.

8. Ruben Neves

Current club: Al Hilal

Al Hilal Age: 28

28 Contract expires: 2026

Neves left Wolves in 2023 but now has less than a year remaining on his contract in Saudi Arabia and online reports claim that Amorim would like to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford.

7. Joao Gomes

Current club: Wolves

Wolves Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2030

United signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves in the summer and have also had a ‘close look’ at Gomes. A January deal looks unlikely but if Wolves are relegated, it will be almost certain that the Brazil international will leave the club at the end of the season.

6. Morten Hjulmand

Current club: Sporting CP

Sporting CP Age: 26

26 Contract expires: 2028

Having played under Amorim at Sporting, Hjulmand is emerging as a prime target for United and TEAMtalk understands that a deal could be done for around £50million, despite his £70million release clause.

5. Angelo Stiller

Current club: Stuttgart

Stuttgart Age: 24

24 Contract expires: 2028

A number of reliable sources have confirmed United’s interest in Stiller, with both Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox said to be big admirers of the Germany international.

He is one of the best deep-lying playmakers in Europe due to his incredible press resistance, wide range of passing and ability to dictate the tempo of games.

But the 24-year-old does still need to work on the defensive side of his game, and he would need to be partnered with a more physical ball-winning midfielder.

4. Conor Gallagher

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Age: 25

25 Contract expires: 2029

United made a deadline day loan approach for Gallagher in the summer window, although a move failed to materialise as Atletico were only prepared to sanction a permanent sale.

He’s since played a bit-part role under Diego Simeone this season and United will reportedly test if the LaLiga side will now soften their stance on a potential loan move, likely with an option to buy.

The England international has Premier League experience with Chelsea and Crystal Palace and would inject more dynamism into United’s engine room.

3. Carlos Baleba

Current club: Brighton

Brighton Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2028

United explored a potential deal for Baleba last summer and agreed personal terms but were ultimately priced out of a move, with Brighton demanding over £100million.

While he’s had a difficult start to the 2025/26 season, United are still reportedly interested in the Cameroon international and could make a renewed attempt to secure his signature.

His current form makes it difficult to justify a £100million transfer fee, but the 21-year-old has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

2. Adam Wharton

Current club : Crystal Palace

: Crystal Palace Age: 21

21 Contract expires: 2029

Wharton joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024 and has since become one of the most sought-after talents in England.

TEAMtalk sources close to United reveal that the England international is “loved” by Amorim’s staff, who see him as a perfect fit for their 3-4-2-1 system.

The 21-year-old has been compared to former United midfielder Michael Carrick and would bring a similar level of composure and distribution to their midfield.

1. Elliot Anderson

Current club: Nottingham Forest Age: 23 Contract expires: 2029



Following his brilliant performances for Nottingham Forest and England, Anderson has moved to the top of United’s midfield shortlist.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed that United are going to test Forest’s resolve in the January transfer window with a structured offer that would total a figure around £60million.

His combination of defensive discipline and creative flair makes him one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the Premier League, and he would undoubtedly be a brilliant signing for United.

