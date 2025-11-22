Zirkzee might not be the only player to move from Man Utd to one destination

Manchester United may end up speaking about a second player when Roma step up their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee with a fresh compromise that could help seal a deal, according to an Italian reporter – but a third party would need to give the green light to one of the moves.

Zirkzee is running out of time to prove himself worthy of staying at Manchester United, although the current injury to Benjamin Sesko does give him a glimmer of hope of getting more gametime. However, as the January transfer window becomes more visible on the horizon, the most likely outcome still seems to be a departure for the Dutchman.

Roma are the most serious suitors for Zirkzee, who left a better impression in Serie A with Bologna before joining United in 2024. The striker position is a priority for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, who have been underwhelmed by their no. 9, Artem Dovbyk and Brighton loanee, Evan Ferguson so far this season.

As TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has reported, Roma would willingly take Zirkzee on loan in January, but United would prefer a permanent deal to be attached.

Now, Tuttomercatoweb editor Niccolo Ceccarini has revealed Roma’s latest strategy to swing the Zirkzee negotiations in their favour.

According to Ceccarini, United and Roma are willing to meet in the middle by including an option to buy in the Zirkzee loan deal, which would become an obligation if the Italians were to qualify for the Champions League.

That’s something they haven’t achieved since 2018, but going into the first round of fixtures after the November international break, they find themselves joint-top of the Serie A table.

Thus, there’s a chance that Roma could satisfy United’s wishes of cutting ties with Zirkzee – and it’s also emerged that they could consider helping the Red Devils solve a second headache.

Ceccarini has added that Roma are considering coming back to the table for Jadon Sancho, who overlooked them in the summer to hold out for a different move, ending up at Aston Villa.

But Sancho’s move is only a loan and it will take him up to the end of his contract with United. So far, he hasn’t started a Premier League game for Villa.

It’s claimed that Sancho could change clubs again as early as January, which would be United’s last chance to get a fee for him before his contract expires.

Roma’s priorities play into Man Utd’s hands

The left-wing position is Roma’s other top priority for January, given it was somewhere they wanted to strengthen in the summer (with Sancho, or Manchester City’s Claudio Echeverri or Chelsea’s Tyrique George) and failed to.

Details are scarce at the moment about what kind of deal Roma could offer for Sancho if they do come back into the equation. They are also considering Tottenham’s Mathys Tel for their left-wing vacancy.

But if they do resume their pursuit of Sancho on top of trying to sign Zirkzee, it could be a deal that ticks two boxes for United.

The problem, though, may still be Sancho’s stance. Roma struck an agreement with United for the winger in the summer, but he turned down the opportunity.

For there to be a realistic chance of the move being revived successfully in January, Sancho would have to have had a change of heart – which isn’t necessarily impossible given how little he’s playing for Villa.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: New striker chase

While Zirkzee’s future remains uncertain, United are being linked with other strikers to come in and compete with Sesko.

One of the latest suggestions is a Bundesliga goal-getter who is available for €50m, but United are rivalling Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for him.

In other news, United’s plan for prime midfield target Elliot Anderson has hit a roadblock.

However, in more positive news, they could have a secret weapon to help them win the race for a Premier League attacker.