Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz’s heroics against Wolves at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday have been making the news in the Real Madrid media, with Arne Slot and the German press also praising the youngster.

Wirtz scored his first goal for Liverpool since his £116million (€132.3m, $156m) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, as Slot’s side beat relegation-threatened Wolves 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday. The 22-year-old found the back of the net in the 42nd minute when he got on the end of Hugo Ekitike’s delivery and slotted past Jose Sa.

It has been tough for Wirtz since his blockbuster move to Liverpool, but things are starting to fall into place for the German star.

Against Tottenham Hotspur in north London last weekend, Wirtz got his first Premier League assist of the season.

On Saturday against Wolves, Wirtz played a brilliant through-ball to Ekitike in the first half, only for the striker to hit the post.

Wolves players could not contain Wirtz, who glided past them and was a constant menace for the visiting team.

Wirtz’s heroics for Liverpool against Wolves have been hailed in the Real Madrid media.

AS, a Real Madrid-leaning publication, has described Wirtz as a ‘revelation’ in the headline and has written in the report: ‘Wirtz was one of the key players, scoring his first Premier League goal. The German finally got his first. He’s got his smile back.’

The report has further noted that in the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, like Ekitike, ‘Wirtz rose to the occasion’.

The praise for Wirtz from AS comes following speculation in some sections of the Real Madrid media that Madrid manager Alonso would love a reunion with the playmaker at Estadio Bernabeu.

Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer and won the Bundesliga title together in the 2023/24 campaign.

Last month, Bayer CEO Fernando Carro told Sport1 about Wirtz: “He would certainly have gone to Madrid, if Xabi [Alonso] had made the offer. But Xabi has less say at Madrid than he did with us.”

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet which is often speculative, reported in November that Madrid have made a ‘promise’ to Alonso that they will try to sign Wirtz if he ‘becomes available for a reasonable fee’.

It is hard to envisage Liverpool selling Wirtz anytime soon, given how much they have invested in him and the recent signs that he is getting back to his best.

What Arne Slot and German press are saying about Florian Wirtz

Like AS, the German media, too, was impressed with Wirtz’s goal and performance against Wolves.

Welt described Wirtz’s strike as a ‘salvation’ for the attacking midfielder and added that ‘it was a liberating goal’.

The report observed: ‘Wirtz was played through beautifully and then kept his composure in the one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper.’

Sport.de described Wirtz’s goal as ‘his personal salvation’.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was happy with Wirtz’s contribution and told Sky Sports after the match: “The team have seen how much he did already for us, creating chances and being so close to a goal.

“Everyone in football knows if you don’t about what is said about you.

“He will go on and score many more goals than one for us. I think Florian did more than only score today.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk told the club’s official website about Wirtz: “He’s getting more used to the intensity and the way we play.

“He’s very important on the ball and obviously his qualities there is no debate about.

“We are very pleased for him, but he should be very pleased with the goal as well.

“I think after 60 minutes or something he was quite tired so that’s something he and we have to work on as well in order to do that every three days for 90 minutes.”

