Manchester United’s hunt for a new manager is underway after sacking Ruben Amorim, and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to return to Old Trafford, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Amorim has been relieved of his duties, with a public outburst following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday proving to be a step too far for the club’s hierarchy.

Former midfielder and current under-18s head coach Darren Fletcher has been put in interim charge and will be in the dugout for United’s game against Burnley on Wednesday.

David Ornstein reported earlier how United could wait until the end of the season to bring in a permanent replacement for Amorim, which suggests Fletcher may be given until the end of the campaign.

However, according to Manchester World, Solskjaer ‘would be interested in a shock return as caretaker head coach.’

Back in December 2018, the Norwegian initially took over United on a caretaker basis and, after a fantastic run, was given a three-year contract in the hot seat.

Solskjaer led United to sixth, third and second place finishes in the Premier League, before ultimately being relieved of his duties in 2021.

Manchester World’s report states: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be open to a Manchester United return on a caretaker basis until the end of the season.

“It is not clear if he will feature on the club’s shortlist for the role, but he would be interested in potential discussions over a sensational return to his former club.

“Solskjaer has remained a fan favourite since his sacking and could be a wise choice to help United achieve their pre-season ambition of a top-six finish in the Premier League.”

And notably, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed up these claims.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjær has shown interest in taking Manchester United job as caretaker manager, regardless of contract length,” Romano posted on X.

“Man United, taking their time to assess candidates for the job. Darren Fletcher will be interim manager this week.”

Many United supporters are open to the idea of Solksjaer returning on a temporary basis, as my colleague, Rob McCarthy, reported earlier.

Man Utd must wait for top manager target

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier today that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is currently United’s ‘favourite’ choice to replace Amorim on a permanent basis.

Glasner is thought to be interested in moving to Old Trafford, but he is expected to see out his contract with Palace, which expires at the end of the season.

The Eagles have attempted to convince Glasner to sign an extension but with no success, which suggests the German is eyeing up a new challenge.

United will have no choice but to stick with a caretaker manager until the end of the season should they decide to wait for Glasner.

If Fletcher struggles and INEOS decide they need to bring in someone else until the end of the campaign, Solskjaer could be the perfect man for the job.

