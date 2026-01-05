Vivell masterplan tipped to secure Man Utd dream Amorim replacement as fans rally against ‘huge Glasner mistake’

Manchester United supporters have been having their say on who should replace Ruben Amorim, with many keen on the club striking a sensational deal after the World Cup, while talk of Oliver Glasner taking the reins has not gone down particularly well.

The Red Devils parted ways with Amorim on Monday after just 14 months in charge, with the focus now on who will be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford as former midfielder Darren Fletcher steps in to take interim charge.

As our insider Fraser Fletcher has reported, Man Utd’s top choice for the role is Crystal Palace chief Oliver Glasner, although they also have other names in the frame.

With that in mind, we thought we would gauge the fan reaction to who should take over from Amorim, and one big name kept cropping up – current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The 38-year-old has a contract that actually runs until after Euro 2028, but Man Utd fans are hoping that the lure of club management in the best league in the world could see Nagelsmann quit his international role after the summer. Indeed, they see Old Trafford director of recruitment, and fellow German, Christoper Vivell playing a big role in securing a deal.

TStronks wrote on Reddit: “I think Nagelsmann may be somewhat realistic after the WC. Honestly the only manager I’d be in favour of hiring. I think Glasner would be a huge, huge mistake, and so would Xavi.”

spotthethemistake added: Hope: “Nagelsmann. More realistic: Glasner. Hope not: Maresca”

bainbane also wrote: “Saw reports Vivell will be more heavily involved in finding the next manger so Nagelsmann after WC would be where I’d put my money.”

Apedemak_Cush also stated: “Nagelsmann is probably the best choice, but I don’t think he will leave his country (Germany) for us.”

Meanwhile, WellYoureWrongThere stated: “Nagelsmann, once the world cup is up. Fletcher until then will be fine.”

Calls for Ole return; thumbs down for Maresca, Southgate

In terms of an interim coach until the end of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rivalling Fletcher for that role, with some fans calling for the club legend to return.

scorpiohank91 added: “Ole should be getting the interim job, not Fletcher (though it’s doubtful Ole would take the interim-only role again). We can actually finish 5th-7th with the right person in temporary charge”

Gregariouswaty also wrote: “I wouldn’t mind Ole for the interim. Atleast against City. For some reason he always wins against him.”

BradyBunch88 added: “Honestly? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Look at what he achieved with the squad he had, we were deep in the Woodward era and yet we finished 3rd and 2nd in the league. He had to deal with Lingard, Sancho, Martial, Pogba, Greenwood and more!

“Ole would do amazing with this team in my opinion. And he adapts to each match. So very flexible with his tactics. If give him another shot. Even if it’s interim manager between now and end of season. Get him to prove himself and decide from there.”

Eaks76, meanwhile, stated: “I don’t care who gets it as long as Southgate doesn’t get it.”

lovecornflakes also added: “If you hire a ruthless system manager like Simeone fans will cry. If you go for Glasner it’s is he ready, what’s his pedigree etc.

“With that said I think the safest and best option is Emery, Howe or a dream would be Enrique.”

sup_bruv wrote: “It’s going to be Enzo Maresca and it’s going to be a disaster.”

