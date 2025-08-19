Rangers are looking to sign a new striker this summer but they have missed out on TWO top targets, with player sales required before Russell Martin’s side make any big moves.

TEAMtalk understands that the Glasgow side are insisting on offloading one or two of their existing options before sanctioning any new arrivals.

With Danilo, Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers in the ranks, the squad would be too fat with another centre-forward and Martin does not want to have a difficult situation on his hands.

With the transfer window ticking down, the Ibrox outfit faces mounting pressure to revamp their frontline, especially as they gear up for a pivotal Champions League qualifying clash against Club Brugge this evening.

High on Rangers‘ wishlist was Israeli sensation Don Turgeman, a player the club has long admired for his clinical finishing and dynamic presence. However, sources have confirmed that Turgeman is on the verge of sealing a lucrative £4.4million move to MLS side New England Revolution, effectively dashing any hopes of a switch to Scotland.

Croatian prospect Matija Frigan, another name circled in red by Rangers’ scouts, has slipped through their fingers. The 21-year-old has finalized a £6.2 million transfer to Italian Serie A newcomers Parma, leaving the Gers to rue missed opportunities.

Rangers must therefore look at other options if they are to add a new striker, though they face obstacles in offloading stars, even though they are willing to sanction departures on the right terms…

Rangers face obstacles in striker hunt

Rangers’ primary stumbling blocks lie with the current crop of strikers.

Efforts to shift Cyriel Dessers have been hampered by underwhelming bids, despite interest from AEK Athens and several Serie A clubs, which TEAMtalk reported yesterday (August 18).

Meanwhile, negotiations for Hamza Igamane have stalled due to paltry offers that fail to meet Rangers’ valuation. French Ligue 1 outfit Lille has emerged as a keen suitor for the Moroccan forward, with Igamane himself eager to make the leap.

Yet, Rangers dismissed an audacious loan proposal from Lille just yesterday, laughing off the idea. The club is holding firm on a £16-20 million price tag and has no intention of entertaining temporary deals.

This impasse means Russell Martins side enter the high-stakes encounter with Club Brugge relying on the same strike force that underwhelmed last season.

Without a breakthrough – perhaps a substantial bid from AEK for Dessers or renewed Serie A interest -the Rangers faithful might have to brace for more of the same up top.

As the Belgian giants loom, the need for reinforcement has never felt more urgent, with the club’s European ambitions hanging in the balance.

