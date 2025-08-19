Newcastle could look to raid Aston Villa if they make one signing this summer

Though Aston Villa insist Ollie Watkins will be going nowhere this summer, Newcastle could look to prise him away if the Villans secure a different Premier League striker.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources state that Watkins and Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson could yet become entwined in a transfer drama as we head towards deadline day .

Newcastle have been considering a proposal for Jackson, who has been expected to leave Chelsea for around £60million.

But Villa are understood to have made “more progress” on the situation in recent times as they contemplate him as a new signing to help Unai Emery add edge to his attack.

Watkins is central to the situation because he will be impacted by any arrival of Jackson at Villa Park. When Marcus Rashford arrived on loan at Villa Park last season, Watkins’ minutes dropped for a time, and he could be wary the same may happen if Jackson arrives.

The Villa striker has not been pushing for a move this summer but there has been uncertainty around his future, with additional links to both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Newcastle could move on from Jackson

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he is a player of interest to Newcastle – especially if they do not win the race to sign Jackson.

Insiders close to Villa insist that any arrival of Jackson would not mean Watkins is being pushed aside at the club. There are strong briefings that the player is not for sale.

But it could become interesting if Jackson lands at Villa Park – as it may spark a moment for Newcastle to then reignite their own interest in England striker Watkins and salvage their difficult transfer window.

They have so far missed out on a few strikers, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United beating the Magpies to Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, respectively.

Newcastle round-up: Magpies want Strand Larsen

TEAMtalk sources state that Newcastle are again exploring a move for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Though his permanent move has only just been confirmed, the door is not entirely shut on the Magpies.

That interest comes amid Brentford’s stance that Newcastle’s main striker target, Yoane Wissa, will not be sold without a replacement signing, or for under £60million.

His attempts to force a move and show his anger have reached another level, though, as Wissa has removed all his photos from Brentford off of his Instagram, as well as unfollowed the club account.

