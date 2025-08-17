Liverpool have made a second and improved offer for Alexander Isak, claims a presenter, who has added that Real Madrid are also showing interest in the Newcastle United striker, as Eddie Howe makes his thoughts on the situation abundantly clear.

Isak has become the hot topic in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool determined to sign the striker and Newcastle adamant – at least publicly – that he is not for sale.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave and join Liverpool, and the situation has escalated since.

Isak has already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool and is not training with Howe’s squad, with reports also claiming that the Sweden international striker has moved out of his Newcastle home.

Liverpool have had an offer of £110million (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle, with sources telling TEAMtalk that last season’s Carabao Cup winners value Isak at £150m (€173.8m, $203.3m).

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to make a second bid, but the Premier League champions are waiting for Newcastle to line up a replacement for Isak first.

Bein SPORTS anchor Richard Keys, though, has revealed that a source has told him that Liverpool have made a second offer of £140m (€162m, $190m) for Isak.

The presenter has added that Spanish and European giants Madrid have also taken a shine to Isak, who scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season.

Keys said on beIN SPORTS on August 15: “I heard today that Liverpool have made a bid of £110m. A second offer of £80m now and £60m next season.

“Take your pick. But I’ve also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame.

“I can’t believe he would have gone out on the limb that he has without being fairly certain that he will be gone before the window closes.”

Eddie Howe sends message to Alexander Isak

Keys is a former Sky Sports presenter and is well-connected, but the beIN SPORTS anchor’s claim that Liverpool have made a second bid for Isak should be taken with a pinch of salt.

No other journalist or media outlet is backing this claim yet, and one needs to wait for another source to verify the information that Keys has been given before reading too much into this.

Newcastle manager Howe himself has acknowledged Liverpool’s first bid for Isak, but he has not mentioned anything about a second offer.

Regarding the claim that Madrid are interested in Isak, it would not be remiss to think that Los Blancos would be keeping tabs on the Newcastle star, given that he is 25 and is one of the best strikers in the world.

However, Madrid are not planning to sign a new striker this summer, with Gonzalo Garcia being handed a new contract and Endrick given the number nine shirt.

Isak did not feature for Newcastle in their opening Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

Newcastle fans labelled Isak “greedy” at the full-time whistle, as the match ended in a goalless draw, but Howe has opened the door for the striker to reintegrate with the squad.

Howe told Sky Sports: “Nothing has changed. The door is well and truly open.

“He has to decide what he wants to do. We would like a resolution. We need that clarity. You don’t need any kind of distraction.

“I am not in control of that. There is one person who can control that. Let’s wait and see. I have made my stance clear. I am concentrating on the team.”

