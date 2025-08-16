Alexander Isak to ‘seal Liverpool move’ amid ‘belief’ Newcastle will sign £200,000-a-week replacement striker

Newcastle United believe that they will be able to convince a Champions League-winning striker to join, according to a reliable source, which will allow Liverpool to get a deal done for Alexander Isak and bring him to Anfield, as the Premier League champions set a deadline for the move.

Since TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively broke the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave and join Liverpool, the situation has escalated. Isak has been training on his own, has moved out of his Newcastle home, and did not feature in the Magpies’ opening Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

Isak also has a verbal agreement in place with Liverpool, who have had a bid of £110m (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons turned down by Newcastle.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to make a new and improved offer for Isak, but the Premier League champions are waiting for Newcastle to sign a replacement for the Sweden international striker first.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe plans to play with two strikers this season, with last season’s Carabao Cup winners now on the hunt for two marksmen.

Yoane Wissa is a top target for Newcastle, with the Brentford striker himself keen on a move to St. James’ Park.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos is back on Newcastle’s radar, according to The Daily Mail, with journalist Graeme Bailey adding in TBR that the Magpies have been told by intermediaries that a deal is possible.

While the 24-year-old Portugal international striker is not actively pushing for an exit and will need convincing to leave last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners, there is a ‘belief’ at Newcastle that a deal could be done.

According to TBR, PSG want €80m (€69m, $93.6m) for Ramos, who will want £200,000 per week as salary if he were to sign for Newcastle.

Bailey told TBR: “Newcastle are in the market to find a replacement for Alexander Isak and have done work on the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Samu Aghehowa.

“Now Newcastle are again looking towards Ramos, but sources have told TBR Football that a deal for him would be highly unlikely due to a number of reasons.”

Bailey added: “Ramos is a player that Newcastle have liked for a long time, since before he joined PSG and they have kept track of him.

“There is no doubt he would be a very good fit as a possible Isak replacement but speaking to well placed sources who have worked with the player – there is nothing to suggest he is ready to move at this point.

“He has turned down a host of clubs this summer, but intermediaries believe there is a chance – so we will see how it plays out. Newcastle are interested but he is not the only option, far from it.

“There remains a belief that Newcastle will get the striker in, that will free up Isak to seal his move to Liverpool.”

Liverpool set Alexander Isak deadline

Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike already this summer, but Isak has always been the Reds’ top target.

In fact, Liverpool pressed ahead for a deal for Ekitike only after they were rebuffed by Newcastle when they made an approach for Isak.

Despite signing the French striker, Liverpool are keen on adding Isak to Arne Slot’s squad, but the Premier League champions are not going to wait forever.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool will move on from a deal for Isak if they are unable to reach an agreement with Newcastle by next week.

The Sky Sport Switzerland reporter wrote on X at 2:11pm on August 16: “Liverpool FC won’t wait forever for Alexander Isak.

“Despite mutual interest and the Swedish being the top priority, the Reds have set a deadline.

“If no agreement is reached with Newcastle by next week, the door will be wide open for… other targets. More to follow #mercato #LFC”

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has also suggested a deadline for a potential Isak deal, saying on NBC Sports: “We’re gonna have to wait and see if something gives on this. Maybe after the teams play there could be a resolution one way or the other, when they face each other on the 25th [August].

“I can’t say which way it’s gonna go, it feels in the balance. We’re gonna have to see how it plays out, but he certainly wants that move to Liverpool.”

