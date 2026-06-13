Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford wants to join Newcastle United and play for manager Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the competition that the Magpies will face for the England international.

Earlier this month, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Trafford is ready to leave Man City in the summer transfer window.

The England international goalkeeper spent the 2025/26 campaign as the second-choice goalkeeper behind Gianluigi Donnarumma at Man City.

Newcastle wanted to sign Trafford last summer, but it was Man City who eventually got the deal done for the 23-year-old.

Sources have told us that Man City will demand at least £40million for Trafford, who is the subject of interest from Newcastle this summer, too.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Man City are ready to move for Pierce Charles of Sheffield Wednesday as a potential replacement for Trafford.

In a double boost for Newcastle, Trafford himself is said to be ready to make a move to St. James’ Park.

The Daily Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer, Luke Edwards, extensively covers Newcastle United, and the journalist with 93,000 followers on X has claimed that Trafford is making noises about leaving Man City for Newcastle this summer.

Edwards posted on X at 6:03pm on June 12: “I’ve been saying for a while that Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper target this summer would be James Trafford.

“But there is a lot to work through.

“He spent a long time last summer telling people he was signing for #nufc and it didn’t happen as Man City swooped in.

“Naturally there has to be caution.

“It is my understanding he has made positive noises again about wanting to play for Newcastle again recently.

“But it’s a difficult deal and will be expensive in terms of both fee and wages.

“I think he would be a great signing.

“So do Newcastle’s recruitment team but it’s a tricky one to pull off.

“Let’s see what happens.”

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Newcastle face James Trafford competition – sources

While Newcastle are leading the chase for Trafford, we understand that the Magpies are not the only Premier League club that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Man City goalkeeper.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Chelsea have shown interest in Trafford and are monitoring his situation.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham want Trafford as a potential replacement for Guglielmo Vicario.

Sources have told us that Aston Villa, too, are keeping tabs on Trafford, with the future of Emiliano Martinez far from certain.

We understand that Leeds United are also keen on Trafford.

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