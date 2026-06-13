Kylian Mbappe gives honest verdict on Ibrahima Konate after Liverpool exit

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has shared what he truly thinks of Ibrahima Konate, with the defender having left Liverpool and set to move to Estadio Bernabeu, but John Barnes has a warning for the departing Anfield star.

Konate publicly said in April that he was set to sign a new contract with Liverpool, with his original deal expiring this summer.

However, just weeks later, Konate and Liverpool announced the decision to part ways.

Liverpool and Konate could not agree on terms for a new contract, with the 27-year-old leaving Anfield as a free agent.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Konate will join Real Madrid as a free transfer.

Real Madrid have long been interested in Konate, and after learning that he has decided to leave Liverpool, they moved quickly to snap him up.

Konate is now part of the France squad at the 2026 World Cup, and his international teammate Kylian Mbappe has raved about him.

Mbappe, who joined Madrid in 2024 as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, has outlined why he is looking forward to playing with Konate at Los Blancos.

The French striker told L’Equipe about Konate: “He’s a very aggressive defender, in the best sense of the word.

“Never a bad move, he’s tough in his marking, he wants his opponent to feel like they’re going to have a rough night.

“I love defenders like him on my team, with grit, who are tactically flexible, because they’re capable of going after their marker as well as holding their own in one-on-one situations, winning duels, and being tactically disciplined.”

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John Barnes warns Ibrahima Konate

While Mbappe seems confident that Konate will succeed at Madrid, Liverpool legend John Barnes has a warning for the French defender.

The pundit has noted that Trent Alexander-Arnold was also a huge success at Liverpool, but the right-back had an indifferent season at Madrid in 2025/26.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Barnes as saying about Konate: “Nothing surprises me in football.

“Things may have not worked out last season, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player because you don’t become a bad player overnight.

“A new environment could suit him and I’m sure he’ll do well.

“You need to look at whether the environment of Real Madrid will suit him and you look at how it’s gone for Trent Alexander-Arnold there and it hasn’t worked out.

“Trent’s a fantastic player, but it highlights that you need to find an environment that suits you.

“Players come and players go but the club is always here.”

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