Newcastle have reportedly identified a Premier League striker as an alternative to Hugo Ekitike, in a move which could stun Tottenham amid their own transfer attempts.

The Magpies have been clear that they don’t want to lose big players this summer. Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Co will remain locked off.

However, Newcastle are also looking to add more firepower to their ranks: Anthony Elanga first, and now Hugo Ekitike.

It’s believed they want to put Ekitike next to Isak in what would be a very potent forward pairing.

But the latest information is that Liverpool are going to win the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt star forward.

As a result, GIVEMESPORT reports Newcastle are ‘eyeing up’ Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

Indeed, they’re said to have him on their radar as a backup option for if a move for Ekitike doesn’t work out, which it already seems it isn’t going to.

DON’T MISS: The sublime Newcastle XI for 2025-26 with four quality signings if Champions League spot secured

Tottenham open door for Newcastle hijack

The report suggests that while Tottenham have had Wissa on their radar for a while, it is seen as a ‘surprise’ that they haven’t formalised their interest, which has ‘potentially opened the door’ for Newcastle making a move for him.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews is said to be determined not to lose his forward.

However, a man who scored 19 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League last season is going to be hard to keep for a club who finished 10th.

It seems there’s almost no chance that Brentford would allow Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo to leave in the same window, but it remains to be seen how successful they’ll be, with both now pursued heavily.

Newcastle round-up: Isak going nowhere

Newcastle’s stance on Isak has long been that he’s not for sale, but that’s not stopped Liverpool pushing for a British record transfer.

However, they have yet again been told that the Swede is not for sale in this window.

It has, though, been confirmed that if the sides could come to an agreement over the transfer, Isak would be open to heading to Anfield to join the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed Newcastle are to sell midfielder Sean Longstaff for £12million plus another £3million in bonuses.

Newcastle’s most expensive signings per year