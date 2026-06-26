Jacobs reveals two Man Utd striker targets in hint that Igor Thiago interest has cooled

Manchester United are likely to sign an experienced striker this summer, as Ben Jacobs reveals two options, after Brentford centre-forward Igor Thiago was linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already secured their first signing of the summer with Atalanta midfielder Ederson is set to join, although there has still been no official confirmation.

Man Utd are looking to bring in another one or two midfielders after the Brazilian as they help Carrick revamp the centre of the pitch, while a new left-back and left-winger are also top of the agenda for INEOS and sporting director Jason Wilcox.

If the summer transfer budget stretches, there are also rumours that a centre-back and/or a centre-forward are also targets.

Jacobs revealed earlier in July that Man Utd held an interest in Brentford star Igor Thiago, who scored the second most goals in the Premier League last season, as they looked at potential new strikers if Joshua Zirkzee is moved on.

Speaking at the beginning of June, Jacobs said: “While it is very initial and player-led at this stage, Man Utd are just starting to look at the market in the old and more experienced category of strikers, with one or two exceptions like Igor Thiago – in case Zirkzee leaves.”

But now Thiago wasn’t mentioned in Jacobs’ latest update with Brighton’s Danny Welbeck and Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney named as potential options this summer as Man Utd eye experience.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd looking to sign an experienced number nine – Jacobs

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “My feeling is that if they go for a number nine, it will more likely be an experienced name and somebody that can really be a strong positive dressing room influence. And come in during a long season knowing that they maybe won’t play every single game, but they’re ok with that role and responsibility in a season when Man United will hope to challenge on multiple fronts.

“We have spoken before about how popular it might be to bring someone back like Danny Welbeck. Nothing is necessarily developing there yet but if they give that due consideration, the fanbase will probably like that. But I don’t think he’s a player that Brighton would want to sell.”

Toney, who was called up to England’s World Cup squad, has scored 32 goals in 32 Saudi Pro League matches for Al-Ahli and now Man Utd have taken notice.

Jacobs added on Toney: “Ivan Toney is a name that I’ve mentioned before, who Man United appreciate.

“Wage is partially an issue there because he’s earning well in Saudi Arabia. Let’s see what happens after the World Cup with Toney and if he is prepared to leave Saudi because despite constant rumours that he wants out, I’ve always been told that at football level and family level, he’s quite happy there.”

READ NEXT: Mateus Fernandes transfer preference between Man Utd and Tottenham ‘decided’ as five journalists reveal ‘major fly in the ointment’