Newcastle United have held talks over a big-money deal to sign Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, with TEAMtalk understanding the Morocco international has emerged as a genuine option to replace Anthony Gordon following his agreement to join Barcelona.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign in Spain last season, establishing himself as one of LaLiga’s most dangerous wide forwards after registering 15 goals and 13 assists across his 43 appearances for Betis.

Sources are now indicating that Newcastle have been carrying out extensive work on Ezzalzouli for several months and their interest pre-dated Gordon’s imminent departure to Barcelona.

However, with Gordon now heading towards the Nou Camp and with an agreement worth £69m (€80m, $92.5m) now in place, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle’s pursuit of a new left-sided attacker has accelerated, and with Ezzalzouli is viewed internally as one of the standout options available on the market.

The Magpies are now exploring the details of a potential deal, and discussions have already taken place regarding the conditions of a transfer.

TEAMtalk can reveal Ezzalzouli’s camp are fully open to the prospect of a move to St James’ Park, with the winger attracted by Newcastle’s long-term project and the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

Ezzalzouli joined Betis from Barcelona in 2023 after progressing through the Catalan giants’ system following his arrival from Hercules in 2021.

Barcelona held the winger in extremely high regard and handed him his senior debut before sanctioning his move to Betis in search of more regular football.

That decision has proven hugely successful for the player, whose explosive pace, direct dribbling and eye for goal have elevated his reputation significantly over the past 12 months.

A right-footed inverted winger capable of operating across the frontline, Ezzalzouli is also preparing to represent Morocco at this summer’s World Cup finals, further increasing interest in his situation.

As a result, a move away is now gathering pace and with Newcastle learning the costs required to trigger a deal, though they are not the only Premier League side keen on the 35-times capped Morocco international…

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TEAMtalk understands Real Betis fully expect to lose the winger this summer following his outstanding season and growing attention from across Europe.

Ezzalzouli currently has a €60million (£52m, $70m) release clause in his contract, although sources indicate Betis would be willing to negotiate a deal slightly below that figure if serious offers arrive, although they also owe Barca a 20% cut on any profits as part of the bargain €7.5m deal that took the 24-year-old to the Estadio de La Cartuja in September 2023.

Newcastle are not alone in tracking the winger. TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo, Manchester City’s City Football Group, Everton’s owners the Friedkin Group and Aston Villa have all shown interest in Ezzalzouli as part of wider multi-club recruitment discussions.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Napoli are also understood to have monitored the Morocco international closely throughout the season.

Despite competition from across Europe, Newcastle are believed to be in a strong position due to their long-standing interest and clear pathway to a prominent attacking role following Gordon’s exit.

Eddie Howe’s side are expected to be aggressive in the market this summer as they reshape their attack and Ezzalzouli is now firmly among the leading names under consideration.

As for Gordon, with a full agreement now reached over the transfer fee and personal terms, the player is expected to be presented as a Barcelona player after undergoing his medical and to complete what will be the first high-profile transfer of what’s expected to be a very busy summer.

Prior to accelerating talks for Ezzalzouli, sources also exclusively revealed that Newcastle bosses had also held talks over a move for an exciting Lille forward, while also considering two other options as Gordon’s replacement on the left wing.

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