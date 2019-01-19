Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his delight and spoken of his targets for the future after becoming the latest player to be rewarded with a new long-term contract at the club.

The deal, which is understood to tie Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool until 2024, reflects the remarkable progress the 20-year-old has made since his last contract in 2017.

“I’m ecstatic and really proud,” Alexander-Arnold told the club’s website.

“I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

“There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club.

“Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.”

Alexander-Arnold follows his fellow full-back Andy Robertson in signing a new deal at the club this week.

Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut in October 2016 and has since established himself as the Reds’ first-choice right-back.

He made his England debut against Costa Rica last June and was part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in Russia.

“As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever,” added Alexander-Arnold, who has made 67 appearances for Liverpool and scored four goals.

“The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible.

“That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

“The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special.”

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Liverpool at the age of six, becomes the latest member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to pledge his future to the club.

As well as Robertson, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez have all signed new deals with the Premier League leaders since April 2018.

Surely next in line for Liverpool will be Klopp himself, though the Reds manager wouldn’t be drawn when questioned about signing an extension on Saturday.