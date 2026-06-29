Cesc Fabregas’ Como have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, with TEAMtalk understanding the ambitious Serie A side have already opened talks over a deal – although a number of Premier League clubs continue to monitor his situation and with the Blues having named their price for his sale.

Chalobah, 26, is among a number of Chelsea centre-backs the club are prepared to part with if their valuation is met as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Benoît Badiashile, Axel Disasi and potentially Wesley Fofana, if the price is right, are also up for grabs this summer.

But we understand that Chalobah, who has just two years remaining on his current Chelsea contract plus an option for a further season, is not currently in line for a new deal at Stamford Bridge and looks nearest to the exit door of that quartet.

Chelsea’s stance is influenced by both their squad planning and financial strategy. As a homegrown player, Chalobah’s sale would represent pure profit on the club’s books, making any transfer particularly attractive from a Financial Fair Play perspective.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Como have now tabled an opening offer worth around €27million (£23.3m, $31m).

However, that proposal falls well short of Chelsea’s current valuation, with the Blues seeking closer to €40million (£34.5m, $45.5m) before they would seriously consider allowing the once-capped England international to leave.

Negotiations between the clubs remain ongoing.

Chalobah is currently away with England at the World Cup after receiving a surprise call-up following Tino Livramento’s injury, and we understand the defender is open to a move to Italy for three major reasons…

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Chalobah open to Como, but London duo consider rival bids

Indeed, the opportunity to work under Fabregas, coupled with the prospect of Champions League football following Como’s remarkable campaign, is understood to be a major attraction for the Chelsea academy graduate.

Furthermore, the idyllic way of life in the Lombardy region of northern Italy – recognised as one of the most naturally beautiful spots in the country – also holds significant appeal.

Fabregas has made strengthening his defence one of his priorities this summer and views Chalobah as an ideal addition thanks to his Premier League experience, leadership qualities and ability to play across the back line.

While Como are leading the race, they are far from alone.

TEAMtalk understands several Premier League clubs have been keeping close tabs on Chalobah’s situation in recent months.

Crystal Palace are one of those admirers, particularly with Maxence Lacroix edging closer to a move to Chelsea. Sources have confirmed Chalobah’s name has featured in discussions as Palace assess potential replacements should Lacroix depart Selhurst Park.

West London rivals Fulham have also made enquiries over the defender’s availability.

Despite that domestic interest, it is Como who have made the strongest move to date.

The Italian club remain in active discussions with Chelsea and believe they can persuade Chalobah that the next stage of his career lies in Serie A.

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