Bradley Barcola, Said El Mala and Bazoumana Toure are all on Liverpool's radar

Liverpool are exploring alternative winger targets following the news that RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain and is determined to secure a move to France.

The development represents a significant blow for the Reds, who had been tracking the versatile attacker, having held lengthy talks with Leipzig and the player’s entourage as they attempted to finalise a deal.

With Diomande’s heart now set on a switch to PSG, Liverpool are moving swiftly to identify and pursue other high-priority targets.

Sources close to the club have reaffirmed that, interestingly, PSG star Bradley Barcola remains firmly at the top of their shortlist.

Fresh contacts are anticipated in the near future as Liverpool push to land a proven winger capable of adding creativity and goals to their attack.

The 23-year-old, who has notched 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances for PSG, is understood to be receptive to a Premier League challenge, and firmly believes he can become one of the best wingers in world football.

PSG, for their part, are expected to become more open to negotiations if Diomande’s arrival is finalised, potentially easing the path for a deal. He is reportedly valued at around €90million (£77.6m / $102.6m).

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Liverpool keen on two more exciting Bundesliga wingers

Liverpool’s attention is also turning towards Cologne winger Said El Mala, who continues to generate significant interest.

As we have consistently reported, the 19-year-old Moroccan prospect has been watched by several Premier League clubs, and Liverpool have been credited with a genuine interest.

However, structuring a transfer for the talented forward remains complicated.

His family’s hope that any buying club would also sign his brother, Malek El Mala, has previously derailed talks, most notably when Brentford withdrew from negotiations over the same issue.

Newcastle are still in the mix for El Mala, too.

Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Toure features on Liverpool’s radar as a longer-term option, too.

The 20-year-old Ivorian, is regarded as a player of considerable potential rather than one ready to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s recent acquisition of Spanish international Victor Munoz has eased immediate pressure in wide positions, especially on the left hand side, allowing the club to monitor Toure’s development without urgency and potentially revisit the situation at a later date.

But Liverpool remain determined to further strengthen their forward line with quality and depth.

While the pursuit of Diomande has ended, the club’s proactive approach to Barcola, El Mala and other emerging talents underlines their ambition to build a competitive squad for the challenges ahead.

With Mo Salah’s time at the club at an end, there is a pressure to bring in a world-class wide forward. Liverpool won’t panic, though, and will move towards their next target with calm but ready to do a deal.

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