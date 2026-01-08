Liverpool rival Man Utd for mastermind coach as Arne Slot sack update given by trusted journalist

Oliver Glasner is among three coaches to have been linked with the Liverpool job amid pressure on current boss Arne Slot, and we can confirm the Crystal Palace manager is a target for Fenway Sports Group – though Manchester United will provide competition for him.

Slot did exceptionally well to guide Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, though their defence of that trophy this term has been poor. The Reds lost nine out of 16 matches in all competitions between September 27 and December 9, before picking up three consecutive victories.

However, that brief winning run was followed by frustrating draws with Leeds United and Fulham prior to the trip to Arsenal.

Slot has been questioned as Liverpool’s performances have lacked tempo and identity, despite over £440million of spending last summer.

Glasner is high in Man Utd’s thinking as they search for their next long-term manager, and there could be a huge battle for the 51-year-old’s services.

Rousing the Kop have named Glasner as one potential candidate to replace Slot, should Liverpool swing the axe, and sources have confirmed to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that the Palace boss is indeed a target being considered.

Glasner has a fantastic track record, having guided Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League crown in May 2022 – their first European trophy in 42 years. The Austrian moved to Palace in February 2024, and last year he steered the Eagles to their first-ever major trophy, beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Not only is Glasner emerging as a coaching mastermind, he is also out of contract at the end of the campaign. This means he could be signed without any compensation fee required.

Glasner has said contract talks with Palace are set to ‘intensify’ in the coming weeks. However, he has already rejected an offer from the club, suggesting he is ready for pastures new.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique has also been tipped to hold talks with Liverpool, which has angered chiefs at the French side.

Plus, it was claimed earlier on Thursday that Liverpool could swoop for their former player Xabi Alonso if he is axed by Real Madrid.

Although, The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, insists the club remains firmly behind Slot.

Arne Slot in ‘no jeopardy’ – James Pearce

“My information is that his job is not in any jeopardy at the moment – and I don’t think it should be,” Pearce said during an appearance on Off the Ball.

“Because, Liverpool are in those Champions League places despite all the problems they have had. When I speak to people who are senior at Liverpool, there is a lot of compassion and understanding for the things Slot has had to contend with.

“Not least the tragic loss of Diogo Jota in July. You cannot just overlook something like that. It is impossible to quantify just how much of an impact that has had.

“I think he has made mistakes, there is no question about that. Last season, everything he touched turned to gold. This time around, tactically he has got it wrong at times. His substitutions have not had the same impact as last season.

“There are also a lot of things that have gone wrong that were beyond his control.”

