Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has surged to the forefront of Manchester United’s thinking for their vacant head coach position, with sources reiterating he is one of the clear favourites among the club’s board and hierarchy.

The same sources have also revealed to us that Glasner had information passed to him that he was on United’s shortlist a few weeks ago, before the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

The 51-year-old Austrian, whose impressive work at Selhurst Park has transformed Palace into a solid mid-table outfit, is understood to have been aware of potential interest from Old Trafford ahead of a possible summer move.

This knowledge has influenced his decisions regarding his future, including turning down opportunities to extend his current contract at Palace, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

United’s strategy remains focused on appointing a permanent successor to Amorim in the summer, allowing time for a thorough process under INEOS oversight. Glasner’s proven track record in the Premier League – guiding Palace to safety and implementing an organised, counter-attacking style – has resonated strongly with key decision-makers at United, positioning him as a top target alongside a select few contenders.

Insiders indicate that Glasner has rejected multiple improved contract offers from Palace in recent months, a stance that aligns with his ambition to take on a bigger challenge. While he has remained professional and committed to the Eagles, the allure of managing one of football’s giants appears to have played a significant role in his deliberations.

When asked about being the Bookies’ favourite to be the United boss in a press conference today, Glasner remained coy, replying: “I’m not allowed to bet. I don’t look at it. I’m Crystal Palace manager and it makes no sense for you to ask me any more questions about it.”

Man Utd prioritising Glasner as manager hunt ramps up

Glasner’s success since arriving in England includes steering Palace away from relegation fears, establishing them as a top outfit, and most notably guiding them to FA Cup glory last season – the Eagles’ only major trophy in their history.

Glasner also impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt – where he lifted the Europa League – and the manager has earned admirers across the Premier League, including at United.

The Red Devils’ shortlist is believed to include other Premier League-proven names, but Glasner’s availability without compensation in the summer, combined with strong internal backing, gives him a distinct edge.

We have also exclusively revealed today how Marseille’s Roberto de Zerbi is very much interested in becoming United’s next permanent manager. He would be willing to leave France at the end of the season, if offered the job.

But for United supporters seeking stability and progression after a turbulent period, Glasner’s pragmatic yet effective approach could represent a sensible and exciting appointment.

As the club navigates the second half of the season under interim guidance, the summer promises intrigue – with Glasner firmly in the frame and keen to lead the next chapter at Old Trafford, as we exclusively revealed yesterday (January 5).

Darren Fletcher has been appointed caretaker manager and will be in the dugout against Burnley tomorrow night.

Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also informed United that he would be willing to take charge until the end of the campaign.

Latest Man Utd news: Zirkzee exit update, Amorim sympathy in Portugal

Meanwhile, sources confirm that Joshua Zirkzee remains keen on joining Roma this month and the sacking of Amorim has not changed his thinking.

The Italian side are pushing to sign the Dutchman, though the decision ultimately lies with United. Roma are also looking to sign Atletico Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori, but want both players, not just one.

In other news, the Portuguese press are ‘in solidarity’ with Amorim following his United axing.

They criticise director at football Jason Wilcox, and insist Amorim will go on to do ‘excellent work’ elsewhere.

