Arsenal could miss out on Brazilian starlet Luiz Benedetti in January as Barcelona are preparing a move of their own, with a report revealing the exact value of their planned bid.

Benedetti is a 19-year-old centre-back who made his first-team debut for Palmeiras in January. He is one of the most exciting young defenders in South America and is part of the Brazil U20 squad.

Benedetti stands at an imposing 6ft 5in tall, which allows him to dominate opposition strikers in the air. He is very quick and also composed on the ball, traits which could see him make a big impact on European football in the future.

Benedetti’s classy displays for Palmeiras have seen him emerge as a target for several big clubs in Europe.

It emerged last week that Arsenal have been monitoring the left-footed teenager’s performances for some time and are expected to make an ‘official move’ in January.

But according to an update from Spanish newspaper AS, Barcelona are aiming to steal Benedetti from Arsenal’s grasp.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has drawn up an opening €12million (£10m) bid to send to Palmeiras.

The Brazilian club want €15m (£13m) to sell, a fee still within Barca’s reach even amid their financial issues.

The Blaugrana see Benedetti as a similar profile to Dean Huijsen, who joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth for £50m in the summer.

Benedetti could end up being an absolute bargain for Barca if he goes on to reach his sublime potential.

Arsenal, Barcelona both in for Luiz Benedetti

After all, Vitor Reis was the last talented young centre-half to leave Palmeiras, and he cost Manchester City £29.6m in January. Benedetti is supposedly available for less than half that price.

If Arsenal are serious about adding Benedetti to their squad, they will need to prepare a bid of their own to rival Barca’s.

The Gunners bolstered their defensive ranks in the summer, signing Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera.

The pair could pick up more game time than expected in the coming weeks, with William Saliba out for up to a month due to an ankle problem.

Despite Saliba’s injury, sporting director Andrea Berta is working hard to tie the France star down to a new contract and keep Real Madrid at bay.

Berta recently sent Saliba an opening contract proposal and is awaiting his response.

