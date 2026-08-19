Aston Villa want to sign a player Roberto De Zerbi does not want at Tottenham

Aston Villa have a £50million Tottenham star in sight who TEAMtalk is aware is likely to be part of an exodus at Spurs after heavy recruitment this season.

Villa have so far signed six players this summer, with the big arrivals the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Gomes. On Wednesday, they have also confirmed the arrivals of Matteo Ruggeri and Zion Suzuki.

Unai Emery’s squad appears to be shaping up nicely, despite the exit of Morgan Rogers, with Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins both in talks to leave, too.

With that in mind, Villa are looking at making more additions to their squad this summer.

Caught Offside reports they are one of the clubs eyeing Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr.

The Senegal international is available for the right price this summer, per the report, and while £30million has previously been floated, Spurs will look for closer to £50million, given their strong negotiating position – particularly due to the midfielder’s contract spanning until 2030.

Brentford are also said to be keen on Sarr, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have enquired about his services.

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Sarr part of Tottenham exodus

After a spend of almost £230million this summer, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is happy to see the back of some members of his squad.

Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario have recently departed, after Spurs also saw the back of the likes of Radu Dragusin and Luka Vuskovic this summer.

In total, 11 players have now left Tottenham this season, either permanently or on loan.

And sources state there could be a few more players departing before the summer window closes.

TEAMtalk is aware that amid doubts over Sarr, he could indeed be one of them, and we have also been told of interest from Villa and Brentford.

The future of Lucas Bergvall is also going to be decided in the coming weeks. The Swede, like Sarr, has been linked with a move to Villa Park, but there’s been little movement from them compared to some Premier League rivals.