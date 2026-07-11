Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi has decided his preference between Tottenham Hotspur and PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention to Barcelona forward Ferran Torres after accepting they are unlikely to land El Junior Kroupi this summer – and with Tottenham Hotspur gaining belief they can now sign the Bournemouth star, TEAMtalk understands.

The European champions have been working for months to identify a replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who is closing in on a move to AC Milan, with Kroupi viewed internally as their dream signing.

However, sources can reveal PSG have now been informed the French youngster is not prepared to join the Ligue 1 giants if it means accepting a squad role behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele and the club’s established attacking stars.

That has prompted a swift change of direction in Paris.

Sources have confirmed former Manchester City forward Torres has now emerged as PSG’s preferred alternative, with the Spain international making significant progress towards a move to the Parc des Princes.

Torres has been attracting interest from across Europe for much of the summer, with his Barcelona contract entering its final 12 months.

Barcelona had hoped to persuade the 26-year-old to remain at the club, but they have continued exploring attacking reinforcements of their own and are now prepared to sanction his departure should the right proposal arrive.

TEAMtalk understands Torres has now agreed personal terms with PSG and negotiations between the clubs are advancing as the French champions look to complete a deal.

As a result of this development, TEAMtalk can reveal belief is growing that Tottenham Hotspur can complete a deal for Kroupi for themselves…

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Kroupi makes PSG transfer decision as Spurs gain belief

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Tottenham have made Kroupi one of their priority attacking targets as Roberto De Zerbi continues to reshape his squad.

Indeed, back on July 6, we exclusively revealed how Spurs’ hierarchy were ready to greenlight a massive bid for the Bournemouth star, favouring that deal over an alternative No.9 who they had also been offered.

Furthermore, and significantly for De Zerbi’s side, sources can now confirm that Kroupi finds the prospect of joining Tottenham “hugely appealing”.

While the opportunity to play for the reigning European champions was naturally tempting, sources indicate the 20-year-old’s primary concern has always been his pathway to regular first-team football.

That is something Tottenham believe they can offer as well as a project that is emerging as one of the most ambitious in Europe, having landed the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in recent weeks.

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Spurs view Kroupi as a player capable of leading their attack over the coming years, while his versatility to operate across the front line also fits perfectly into De Zerbi’s tactical plans.

Bournemouth, though, continue to insist Kroupi is not for sale,and have made that position clear throughout the summer.

Nevertheless, we understand Tottenham are preparing to test the Cherries’ resolve with an official bid in the coming weeks.

The north London club believe both the player and his representatives are open to the move, giving them confidence that a deal – likely to be worth around £85m (€100m, $114m) – could happen.

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