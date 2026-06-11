A host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle, have been left disappointed in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven star Ismael Saibari, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Morocco international is fully committed to securing what he views as a dream move to Bayern Munich.

The versatile attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in European football after two outstanding seasons in the Eredivisie, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Saibari has made his preference crystal clear.

Despite significant interest from England, the 25-year-old wants Bayern.

Saibari’s stock has risen dramatically over the last 24 months thanks to his performances for PSV, where he has established himself as one of the most productive attacking players in Dutch football.

Last season alone, he contributed 26 goals, including 18 strikes of his own, while also showcasing his ability to operate across multiple positions in midfield and attack.

Those displays propelled him firmly onto Bayern Munich’s radar and the Bundesliga champions are now pushing ahead with plans to bring him to Bavaria.

TEAMtalk understands PSV are seeking a fee in the region of €60million (£52m, $70m) and discussions are progressing, with Bayern already making significant headway on personal terms with the player.

Sources indicate confidence is growing that an agreement can be reached.

The German giants have identified Saibari as one of their priority additions this summer and believe his versatility makes him an ideal fit for Vincent Kompany’s evolving squad.

His ability to operate as a No.10, central midfielder, wide attacker or support forward has been viewed internally as a major strength.

That flexibility is also one of the reasons Bayern are increasingly relaxed about their options on the left side of attack, and sees the Bundesliga champions beat off fledgling interest from four Premier League sides in the process…

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Sources close to the Bundesliga champions believe Saibari’s arrival could also reduce the need to pursue another specialist left winger this summer, given his capacity to fill multiple attacking roles.

The Bavarians had shown interest in Anthony Gordon, and have been strongly linked with both Marcus Rashford and Rio Ngumoha in recent days.

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However, Saibari now looks to be the main focus, and his form has attracted admirers from across Europe, and with the Premier League has been particularly attentive.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Aston Villa, Leeds United, Everton and Brighton have all monitored Saibari closely over the past 12 months.

However, it is Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur who have undertaken extensive work on the player since January and have continued to track his progress throughout 2025.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, in particular, had been attentive to a possible deal.

Several clubs have held discussions with intermediaries and gathered detailed information on his situation.

However, despite being fully aware of the growing interest from England, Saibari’s camp have consistently relayed the same message.

The player wants Bayern Munich.

Sources say the opportunity to join one of world football’s biggest clubs has become his overriding ambition and he has little interest in being distracted by alternative offers while negotiations with Bayern continue.

The Bavarian giants are also closing in on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, and there is growing confidence within the club that both deals will be completed.

We understand negotiations between Bayern and Frankfurt are now at an advanced stage, with a package worth in excess of €60million being discussed between the two clubs.

Brown has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions and confidence is growing in Germany that the deal will be finalised before the World Cup begins.

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