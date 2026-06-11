Manchester City have made contact with the agents of Pedro Porro over a potential deal in the summer transfer window, according to a journalist, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Tottenham Hotspur will sell the defender.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man City’s interest in signing a new right-back in the summer transfer window.

Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis are the two recognised right-backs in the Man City squad at the moment.

Pedro Porro was on the books of Man City from 2019 until 2022, and it has emerged that the CItyzens want to add him to their squad for next season and beyond.

It has been reported that Man City have made contact with the agents of Porro, who did not make a single appearance for the Premier League club and was on loan at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP.

Atletico Madrid are also said to keen on the 26-year-old, with Tottenham valuing the Spain international right-back at £60million.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari wrote on X at 9:33pm on June 10: Pedro Porro could leave Tottenham. Among the clubs that have already made contact with his agents are Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. Tottenham values Porro at nearly 60M.”

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Tottenham will NOT sell Pedro Porro

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported Real Madrid’s interest in Porro.

The transfer guru noted that Madrid were looking at a potential deal for Porro, with Los Blancos on the hunt for a right-back at the time.

Real Madrid have since struck a deal for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, so there is no need for the Spanish and European giants to sign Porro, too, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also in the squad.

Alexander-Arnold, who is not part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Romano, though, did note that Tottenham have no plans to sell Porro.

The Italian journalist reported that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi views Porro as an important player in his team and wants the Spaniard to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Romano said about Porro on his YouTube channel: “On this, let me mention to you that Real Madrid have started entering into the right-backs market.

“And here we have the link with Tottenham.

“Pedro Porro is one of the players appreciated by Real Madrid, but my understanding is that Tottenham, despite the rumours we had also Manchester City, Tottenham don’t want to sell the player.

“Tottenham want Pedro Porro to stay.

“Roberto De Zerbi sees Pedro Porro as one of the crucial pieces of his squad to restart the Tottenham project in the best way possible.

“So, at the moment, Tottenham are closing doors for Pedro Porro.”

Porro has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has scored 13 goals and given 26 assists in 152 appearances for Tottenham.

The former Man City player is under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2028.

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