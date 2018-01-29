Bundesliga star opens up over contract saga amid Liverpool links

Oli Fisher

Leverkusen star Julian Brandt has opened up over his contract situation amid links with Liverpool and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Bayer this season, helping contribute to a so far stellar season as the club sit second in the Bundesliga.

Naturally, links with their key men have followed, with wingers Brandt and Leon Bailey both linked with a move to Anfield.

However, the former has hinted that he may wish to extend his stay in Germany.

“It’s all possible,” Brandt told Kicker of a possible new contract.

“The fact is that I feel comfortable here, I really enjoy playing in this team, but in the future, nothing has yet been decided.

“No question, we are on a great path. What the coach [Heiko Herrlich] says, how we play, the squad: it’s all there and that’s a great foundation.”

 

Planet Sport recommends: The ultimate tennis five-a-side team. (Tennis365)

 

Liverpool Barcelona Julian Brandt

Related Articles