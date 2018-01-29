Bundesliga star opens up over contract saga amid Liverpool links

Leverkusen star Julian Brandt has opened up over his contract situation amid links with Liverpool and Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Bayer this season, helping contribute to a so far stellar season as the club sit second in the Bundesliga.

Naturally, links with their key men have followed, with wingers Brandt and Leon Bailey both linked with a move to Anfield.

However, the former has hinted that he may wish to extend his stay in Germany.

“It’s all possible,” Brandt told Kicker of a possible new contract.

“The fact is that I feel comfortable here, I really enjoy playing in this team, but in the future, nothing has yet been decided.

“No question, we are on a great path. What the coach [Heiko Herrlich] says, how we play, the squad: it’s all there and that’s a great foundation.”

