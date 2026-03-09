A top West Ham star is wanted by Tottenham and eight other clubs

West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville has played his way onto the summer shopping lists of a number of clubs after an outstanding recent run of form, with Tottenham Hotspur at the front of the queue, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 24-year-old attacker has been in sublime form for the Hammers in recent weeks, scoring seven goals and providing one assist across his last 10 appearances, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men fight to push away from the relegation zone.

His performances for West Ham have not gone unnoticed across the Premier League and beyond, and with his form also seeing Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman admitting the winger is under consideration for a call-up to his national squad.

Sources have confirmed to us that Tottenham retain strong interest in the Dutch forward. Indeed, we revealed back in January that the north London outfit were exploring a winter window swoop from Summerville.

However, both clubs currently have their focus fixed firmly on securing their top-flight status before turning their full attention to summer recruitment plans.

Our sources understand that several other Premier League sides are also tracking Summerville’s progress closely. Indeed, Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton and Bournemouth are all keeping tabs on the winger ahead of the next transfer window.

Interest is not limited to England either.

On the continent, Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta and Villarreal are understood to be monitoring the situation with genuine intent.

However, much could depend on how West Ham’s season concludes.

Sources indicate that if the Hammers successfully retain their place in the Premier League, the club will have no intention of entertaining offers for one of their most in-form players.

Should circumstances change, though, Summerville’s impressive end to the campaign has ensured there will be no shortage of admirers ready to make their move this summer.

The winger is set to be back in action for West Ham on Monday evening when Nuno’s side host Brentford in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

