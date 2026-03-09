Liverpool branded ‘Real Madrid reserves’ as £55m star backed to swap Anfield for Estadio Bernabeu

A former Everton CEO has taken a brutal swipe at Liverpool and has backed Alexis Mac Allister to leave for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

On March 1, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Real Madrid are keen on signing Mac Allister from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish giants want to bring a new top-class midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu this summer, with Chelsea duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises on their radar.

We understand that Real Madrid have taken a shine to Dominik Szoboszlai, too, but the Hungary international midfielder is set for a major new contract at Liverpool.

Mac Allister, too, is a player that Madrid have been monitoring, with a well-placed source telling TEAMtalk: “Mac Allister is someone the club are talking about, they love his style, attitude and demeanour, very similar in many ways to Modric and they like that.”

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes that Mac Allister could end up at Los Blancos and has brutally branded Liverpool as ‘Real Madrid reserves’.

Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool last summer and are keeping tabs on Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

There have been rumours in the Spanish media that Madrid are following Florian Wirtz, too, with Los Blancos deciding not to bid for the attacking midfielder before the Germany international joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Well, last week we talked about Szoboszlai going to Real Madrid, and now we’ve got McAllister going to Real Madrid.

“It seems like they’re Real Madrid reserves at the moment.

“I do think McAllister could be interested in Real Madrid.

“I think that’s one that’s got more legs than Szoboszlai.

“And I think that may be something that they will at least be talking about right now.

“Still early days in terms of the agents making their move, but Real Madrid are definitely going to be making their move.”

Mac Allister has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for a total of £55million (€63.4m, $73.7m), including add-ons.

The 27-year-old Argentina international midfielder is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028.

